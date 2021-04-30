TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County, 6 p.m.

Luray at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Page County at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Luray, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Page County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

College

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 1 and 3 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Spotswood at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

College Men

CAA Championships

James Madison vs. Delaware in Williamsburg, 9 a.m.

TRACK

College Men

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Lynchburg, TBA

College Women

Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Lynchburg, TBA

James Madison at CAA Championship in Harrisonburg, 10 a.m.

