TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 6 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Page County at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
College
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 1 and 3 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
College Men
CAA Championships
James Madison vs. Delaware in Williamsburg, 9 a.m.
TRACK
College Men
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Lynchburg, TBA
College Women
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at ODAC Championships in Lynchburg, TBA
James Madison at CAA Championship in Harrisonburg, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.