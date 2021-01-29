TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington Pre-CAA Meet, 4 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison, Bridgewater at VMI Winter Relays, 9 am.
