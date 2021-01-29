TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington Pre-CAA Meet, 4 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison, Bridgewater at VMI Winter Relays, 9 am.

