TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Military Academy, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Region 5D Semifinals

Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Region 2B Semifinals

Page County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Bridgewater at Randolph, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 5 p.m.

College Women

Old Dominion Athletic Conference Semifinals

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Marshall at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Hollins, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 6 p.m.

