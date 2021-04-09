TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Military Academy, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Region 5D Semifinals
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Region 2B Semifinals
Page County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Bridgewater at Randolph, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 5 p.m.
College Women
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Semifinals
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Marshall at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Hollins, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 6 p.m.
