TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Hampden-Sydney (DH), 12 p.m.

College of Charleston at James Madison, 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison at Irish Creek Collegiate, TBD

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, TBD

Eastern Mennonite at EMU Legacy Meet in Harrisonburg, TBD

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

CAA Championship

James Madison vs. Northeastern at Towson, 6 p.m.

