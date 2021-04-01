TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Hampden-Sydney (DH), 12 p.m.
College of Charleston at James Madison, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Drexel, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at Irish Creek Collegiate, TBD
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, TBD
Eastern Mennonite at EMU Legacy Meet in Harrisonburg, TBD
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
CAA Championship
James Madison vs. Northeastern at Towson, 6 p.m.
