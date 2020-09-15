Friendly City Food Co-op is beginning a new online ordering service for customers called Co-Go.
Co-Go will display the majority of the shop’s inventory for easy browsing and shopping at the click of a button.
In March, the co-op launched an online order form option with curbside pickup to encourage socially distanced shopping. Due to the popularity of online ordering, the Co-Go service was developed with a visual display of food and household goods, taking the memory games out of ordering.
Customers do not have to be owners to use the service, but owners can create an account, which tracks order history and rewards.
General manager Steve Cooke said the virtual service allows a more accessible and timely way of shopping for quality goods that support the city.
“We are happy to expand access to our unique product selection of local, natural and organic items, and we know that sometimes the friendliest service means making it easier to find what you really want,” he said in a press release.
Co-Go will become available on Oct. 1.
— Staff Report
