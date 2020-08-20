Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance launched its fourth annual Friendly City Fortune Raffle on Aug. 7.
In previous years, the event was scheduled during Valley Fourth, Harrisonburg's annual Fourth of July celebration, but 2020's fortune fundraiser was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
"Downtown needs your support this year more than ever. Funds raised from this year's raffle support events, programs and projects in downtown Harrisonburg — including grants and programs designed to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic," said Andrea Dono, executive director of HDR, in a press release.
Tickets are $100 each and only 5,000 are available. One winner is selected every five minutes for four hours, amounting to a total 49 prizes. Up for grabs is $250,000 worth of cash and prizes, including a brand-new Toyota Tacoma from Steven Toyota and $30,000.
Early bird ticket buyers will be entered for drawings in anticipation of the big event. On Aug. 31, HDR is giving away away $1,000 and 10 free Friendly City Fortune tickets, and on Sept. 28, one winner will receive $1,000 and five free tickets.
The Friendly City Fortune drawing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Pale Fire Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drawing will also be livestreamed online and in real time.
