Friendly City Players, Harrisonburg’s Community Theater company are set to bring ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ to Court Square Theater August 10 - 12, and 17 - 19 at 7 p.m and Sunday, August 13 and 20 at 3 p.m.
Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed, the play, which was adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos is Directed by Sarah Levine McClelland and stars local actors Jennifer Murch as Sugar; with Katie Downing, Heidi Jablonski, MaryBeth Killian, Makayla Baker Paxton, and Daniel Stoltzfus.
Bringing to life the questions and answers published online by advice columnist ‘Sugar’ between 2010 and 2012 the play tells the true story of when the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist. As documented in both the book and play, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small.
The stage manager for the show will be Holly Hanks Wanta, and Assistant Director/understudy, Rachel Petterson. Lighting Design for the production will be created by Noel Levan, Sound design by Jennifer Gulliver, Costume Design by Makayla Baker Paxton.
Doors open 30 minutes before each performance. Advance adult tickets are $15 ($17 at the door); advance senior/student tickets are $13 ($15 at the door). Aug 17 is “Pay What You Will” night, with at-door cash sales only. Tickets are available at courtsquaretheater.org or by calling the box office at 540.433.9189.
For more information on Tiny Beautiful Things, and how to get involved with Friendly City Players visit https://www.friendlycityplayers.com.
Court Square Theater is supported in part by the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the City of Harrisonburg, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. To learn more, visit valleyarts.org.
