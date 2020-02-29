For nearly 70 years, Harrisonburg Women’s Service League has worked to provide financial and physical support to families and community organizations in the county. Tonight is the chance for the community to tune into that same philanthropic energy and show out for fundraiser karaoke.
The Friendly Fermenter is hosting its second-ever karaoke night to benefit the non-profit from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
HWSL is a volunteer-based organization that supports women and children in Harrisonburg by raising money to either contribute to community agencies in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County or invest in grants and scholarships. Sometimes, the league also does outreach and support on a micro-level.
“The other is individual families that need a little something to make it from A to B, whatever that is, ‘til the end of the month. Or, if they need, unfortunately, actually a lot of time, it’s families with sick children that are having to go back and forth to Charlottesville and so things like gas cards or meal cards can be a big help,” said Ginny Cramer, president of HWSL.
Former producer and studio manager Mike Parker will emcee the evening. He said he is not a professional or even desires to be an amateur DJ, but Parker has served as the music man at previous TFF events. Tonight is the second run of karaoke at TFF, the former being a private fundraiser last year for Alex Greene of the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir to afford the choir’s summer trip to Colorado.
“There was a massive turnout and everyone had a great time,” Parker said. “I’m not a DJ, never been one, but I’m gregarious enough.”
For the fundraiser, a limited edition variant of Irish multi-grain ale The Green Jacket called Leap of Faith with Earl Grey tea, jasmine and rose hip will be for sale, but it is only available to those who brave the stage and sing a karaoke tune.
Owner of The Friendly Fermenter Shawn Gatesman said he decided to do a variant of The Green Jacket for this event because it is a seasonal favorite, released in time for the Masters golf tournament each year.
“This was one of my first six beers I came out with when I opened and almost everybody enjoys it. As close as everybody as you get,” Gatesman said. “ It may not be for everybody, but I think when I did a combination like this before, it was really hot.”
Also premiering on tap this weekend is Friendly Competition, a moon pie porter collaboration with Restless Moons Brewing, and the return of raspberry tart Red Queen.
A portion of the beer sales will go to the organization, and Gatesman is donating $1 for each song. Singing is also based on a free-will donation per performance and up to three singers can perform together.
Last year, The Friendly Fermenter brewed a berry variant of honey blonde ale Bee Mine called Berry Me to benefit HWSL. Kelsey Sigala is the vice president of fundraising for HWSL and said she is excited to partner again with The Friendly Fermenter.
“We’re just thankful to have been a part of this,” Sigala said. “It will be fun.”
The Friendly Fermenter hosts a fundraiser every few months, which Gatesman said are rewarding partnerships designed to benefit everyone involved.
“Hopefully we all have a big night. … You bring them in, we give them a reason to come in here and spend their money and then they’re all making a donation to you,” Gatesman said. “That’s the point of these kinds of events, it’s just mutually beneficial.”
