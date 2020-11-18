Ask any football coach about the most important trait for a quality football team and it’s a similar answer.
Sure, a solid defense is a good start. Offense never hurts. Special teams are a great bonus.
But for any successful team at any level of the game, a winning culture starts with leadership within.
For East Rockingham, that’s exactly what seniors Matt Fries and Zach Shifflett are bringing to the table.
“I’ve looked at the guys before me and seen how much progress we’ve made, how good we’ve been the past few years,” Fries said. “Obviously whatever we’ve done has worked. We just have to keep it going. Hard work is key.”
Fries, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back and linebacker, and Shifflett, a 6-foot-2, 280-pound offensive lineman, join Lane Comer as the only three Eagles that have been apart of the ERHS program since they were in eighth grade.
Since that time, they’ve witnessed the East Rock varsity team win a lot of games under head coach Donnie Coleman and establish itself as one of the premier programs in the Shenandoah Valley.
“We’re in the weight room a lot,” Shifflett said. “It’s kind of just a process. We’ve been doing it three or four years now. [The underclassmen] kind of look up to us, so it’s important that we’re doing the right thing.”
The Eagles have reached the playoffs in nine straight seasons and haven’t had a losing record since going 5-6 in 2011 — the school’s second year of existence. East Rock has won seven or more games every year since 2012.
During those years, East Rock has faced its fair share of adversity. From injuries to slow starts, the Eagles have always responded and Coleman said it is due to the leadership that's resided in the ERHS locker room.
But as the Virginia High School League’s “Championship +1” model for the 2020-21 season remains a question mark due to rising COVID-19 numbers, Coleman said the leadership Fries and Shifflett have shown has been more important than ever with so much uncertainty looming.
“With everything going on now and the situation that we’re in, I think it’s very important that you have really, really good leaders,” Coleman said. “These two young men are great leaders. They have done everything we’ve asked. I honestly can’t say enough about these two young men and all of our seniors. … These two young men show up every day.
“I like to use the term blue-collar and I know people throw that around, but these two have done everything we’ve asked of them. My heart kind of goes out to them right now. You can see when they are here that they just love being around their team. There are days when I’m down and they pick me up.”
In 2018, when the Eagles reached the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals for the first time in program history, it was J’wan Evans, Chandler Breeden, Dylan Williams and Logan Dofflemyer leading the way for a very talented senior class.
Last season — a year in which many expected to be a major rebuild for the program — Trenton Morris, Tyce McNair and Colton Dean helped East Rockingham go on a surprise run that put them back in the Region 2B title game.
“I’m not going to take any credit at all for that,” Coleman said. “These kids can naturally see the other guys before them and it’s a credit to those guys. These two have done a terrific job in arguably the worst situation. Right now, what these kids are doing is keeping everybody’s faith up and everybody’s eyes on the prize.”
Both Fries and Shifflett admitted the past few months have been difficult. The fall season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and even though a season will be played in the spring, it has been shortened to six games.
“It’s definitely been different, been hard,” Shifflett said. “The coaches are helping us along, though, so they’re definitely making it a little easier. It’s going to be fun. It’s been a while since we’ve had it and we all miss it. It’s a good feeling.”
While it would be easy for athletes and coaches to let the recent setbacks bring them down, Fries insisted the Eagles have done the opposite. In fact, he said he thinks the situation has provided East Rock an opportunity to get better.
“It’s definitely given us a different mindset,” Fries said “Average teams and average players are going to say, ‘Oh, we aren’t playing yet. We have time to rest, time to do whatever, time to goof around.’ We’re the type of team, with Coach Coleman, to say, ‘No matter what happens, we’ll be ready.’”
Fries and Shifflett have emerged as the unquestioned leaders for this year’s edition of the East Rockingham football team and Coleman said he has no doubt the two seniors are ready to step into a role that is crucial to success.
Whether it be picking up teammates’ spirits during practice, providing support for their coach when communicating to the team or simply helping guys prepare, Fries and Shifflett are ready to step up as leaders in 2021.
And that's what any good football team needs.
“I’ve taken it for granted the last few years,” Fries said. “I’m itching to put on the pads and lay it all on the line, give it all I got for my senior year. I want to pass on the tradition to others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.