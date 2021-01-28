Harrisonburg native Kaitlyn Vincie, 33, was a freshman in college at Christopher Newport when she saw her first NASCAR race in person at the nearby Richmond Raceway in Henrico County about 15 years ago.
“I absolutely loved it from the very beginning,” she said. “I was a race fan first before I became involved in the sport at a professional level.”
Now she has an even better vantage point as a studio host and reporter for FOX Sports in Charlotte covering NASCAR, after several years as a reporter at tracks around the country.
“My parents have videos of me at 12 years old, reporting the news,” she told the News-Record from her home in North Carolina. “I think truly from a very young age I had an interest in being on camera, and pretend I was a news anchor which is so funny looking back. Obviously growing up in Harrisonburg, NASCAR is a big deal.”
Her family used to live in Bridgewater and her mother, Margaret, said her daughter would spend time with cousins in Dayton. "Her cousins have the actual video. At some point they pretended to be broadcasters," said the former Margaret Logan, who graduated from Turner Ashby in 1969.
Vincie attended John Wayland Elementary, Wilbur Pence Middle School and high school in Warrenton before heading to Christopher Newport University. Her father, John, graduated from TA in 1968, and her grandfather is a former economics professor at Bridgewater College.
"Even in high school I was drawn to sports journalism," said Vincie, who ran track in high school and won a district title in the 800. "I started doing some stories for the paper in high school and that carried over to college. I started asking around in our department what opportunities they had for students in sports journalism."
"It turns out they had a small group of students they selected every year they could be paid interns in the athletic communications department. That was huge. For one, a lot of internships don’t pay. We would write up the game programs, score the games and run the scoreboards at the football games and a variety of tasks they would have the students help with."
While at Christopher Newport, Vincie met Al Pearce - who covered NASCAR and motor sports for more than 35 years for the Daily Press newspaper. She asked him for advice and how to get into coverage of motor sports and he suggested she contact Langley Speedway in Hampton.
"He would read over some of my school columns for the school paper and help me connect with people in the business. He was a huge mentor to me as a young person," said the 2010 CNU graduate, who has a degree in communication studies. "He linked me up with a public relations firm in Charlotte and I spent a summer working with them as an intern, which was great. I learned a lot from that internship."
"She apparently made a ton of phone calls," said Pearce, who still contributes to racing publications and websites. "She has done awful well. She has gone up the ladder (in broadcasting), maybe further than I thought she would. She never fails to thank me" when they meet at various tracks.
Among the many racers she has interviewed includes Fort Defiance graduate Quinn Houff, 23, a rookie on the circuit last year.
She said FOX does a good job with inclusion among employees and she is one of three women who cover the sport on a regular basis for the media giant.
"There aren't a ton of women on the media side (in NASCAR). But I have been at FOX for nearly 10 years now and I have seen in increase though" with women involved in the sport, she said. "We have female engineers on race teams, we have female mechanics, we have a female driver in the Truck Series."
"When I first started out it was challenging for a variety of reasons," she added. "I was so young; I got hired at the national level when I was 24 years old. I think it was just a big learning curve for me, being on such a big stage at such a young age. It was a lot for me to take in. I did struggle at the beginning just to find my way. I would say now I feel like an old lady. I am 33 and I have been there about 10 years and seen a lot of things. I think it is going in a good direction" with women involvement.
Vincie met her husband, Blake, through auto racing. He works as a car chief for driver Martin Truex, Jr. for Joe Gibbs Racing in suburban Charlotte and they have one child, a daughter, with a son due in less than a week. She plans to head back to work about nine days after the birth.
As if that isn't enough to keep her busy, Vincie just finished her first book - a novel set in the world of television business titled, "A Monster Among Us."
"I have always been an avid reader from a young age," she said. "My mom would read to me as a young girl. It is one of those pastimes that I really enjoy. I sat out to write a novel back in 2018 that is actually written from the perspective of a news journalist."
"It is a suspense novel; there are several different layers to it. It is somewhat of an expose of the television business," she added. "It is a mystery. I just completed it a couple of weeks ago, which I am proud of because it takes a long time. It is actually in the hands of some literary agents right now. We are going through the next process of trying to get it published."
The former Bridgewater resident worked on the novel while awaiting the birth of her second child.
"It is just something that has been a personal goal of mine and I was pleasantly surprised when I put something out on social media about it, the response I received. People were like, ‘Oh, that is different.’ People in our business are into fiction so it is something that is a side endeavor," she said.
And that career got started at the race she saw in Richmond as a student at Christopher Newport on Sept. 9, 2006 as Kevin Harvick won.
"It was the social experience at the time. A lot of people would go down to the racetrack and tailgate and the whole nine yards," she said.
But Vincie took it further than that - to a career that now includes writing a novel and covering NASCAR.
