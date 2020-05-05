Samantha Prahalis, in the midst of a pro playing career, was a volunteer assistant basketball coach with her alma mater, Commack High, on Long Island in 2016.
"I just feel in love with it; it just clicked," she said of coaching.
Even though she finished that 2016-17 season playing in Hungary, the New York native had found her calling as a coach. "It was just natural to me," the former Ohio State standout told the News-Record on Tuesday from New York.
Prahalis, 30, will take the next step in that journey as last week she was named an assistant coach for the women's program under Sean O'Regan at James Madison University. It will be her first coaching job at the college level - and she landed the position having never been to Harrisonburg. She was a head coach the past three seasons for a pair of high schools in New York.
"I always respected the program. I knew it was a great program with a winning tradition," Prahalis said of JMU, an annual contender in the Colonial Athletic Association. "When the job was posted, I dug a little deeper and saw what they offered and what they were about. This is the place I want to be. I am super thankful (O'Regan) took a chance on me."
A former WNBA player, Prahalis conducted Zoom and telephone interviews with O'Regan and other staff members as the COVID-19 crisis put a limit on travel for many in college athletics.
Prahalis is not sure when she will move to Harrisonburg. "It could be June, it could be July," she said.
The Dukes are willing to wait for the former first-round WNBA draft pick.
And Debbie Black, who helped recruit Prahalis to Ohio State, said the JMU post is the next logical step for the former point guard.
"She is obviously growing up a lot; she is 30. The next obvious thing is college coaching," Black told the News-Record on Tuesday. "She is a go-getter."
Prahalis played at Ohio State from 2008-12 for legendary Coach Jim Foster and former assistant Black, now on the staff at Tennessee-Chattanooga. Black encouraged Prahalis to finish her degree - which she did in 2019 with a major in Criminology from Ohio State.
"I think she will bring value to the (JMU) program," said Black, who was contacted by O'Regan about Prahalis. "Her insight into the game is second to none."
Prahalis was a standout at Ohio State from 2008-12 and finished her career with 901 assists - the most in Big Ten history at the time. She was named Big Ten Player of the Year in her final season after averaging career highs in points per game (19.8), steals per game (2.2), and rebounds per game (4.1).
She was drafted sixth overall by Phoenix in 2012 and was second in Rookie of the Year voting that season. The 5-foot-7 guard played for Phoenix and New York in 2013 and ended her WNBA career with Los Angeles in 2014. She played in the WNBA against Harrisonburg graduate Kristi Toliver, who signed a free-agent deal with Los Angeles this past winter.
"I'm very excited to have Sam join our family," O'Regan said in a statement. "She will bring the passion and knowledge she played with to help us get better as a program. We went through an extensive process and she continued to rise as the best fit for us."
Like many American basketball players, Prahalis headed overseas in the winter to face strong competition and aid her income as the WNBA season normally lasts just a few summer months.
Prahalis played in Romania (2013-14), Russia (2014), Turkey (2015), Italy (2015-16), and Hungary (2016-17). She also went to Argentina and Thailand as a member of USA basketball as a teenager. "It was tough for me leaving my family," she said of pro ball in Europe.
As a pro, Italy was her favorite spot, as she was able to visit Rome, Florence, and Venice.
One of the most challenging spots was a small town in "cold and grey" Russia, where the coach didn't speak English but there were American teammates.
Her last pro spot was Miskolc, Hungary, a city of about 160,000 just south of Slovakia. Her coach there was Spanish and she had one American teammate and others from Hungary and Serbia. Upon her return to the States in 2017, she began a fullcourt focus on her coaching career.
Now she gets a bonus even though she will be about 400 miles away from her Long Island roots.
Prahalis grew up not far from Hofstra, another member of the CAA along with JMU. She is eager for when JMU plays at Hofstra, since her parents, brother, and sister still live in New York.
"I am excited to get to play them, not far from where I am from," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.