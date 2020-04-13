There was a steep learning curve this season for Carley Davis, a freshman catcher on the softball team at Division I Elon in North Carolina.
The Turner Ashby graduate approached her coaches early on as she sought advice on how to be quicker with her throws on attempted steals. As a batter, she hit in the heart of the order for a very young team in the competitive Colonial Athletic Association.
But now, a month after the season came to a premature end, what resonates with the Bridgewater resident is a more holistic approach to the game.
"I would say in the broadest sense of softball, never take anything for granted. I would rather be sitting through a six-hour practice on a Saturday than sitting at home," said Davis, who has been doing a lot of the latter while taking classes online.
Her mantra is certainly the result of the season that came to an end last month due to the COVID-19 crisis. The bad news was delivered by veteran Elon head coach Kathy Bocock, also a graduate of TA.
"It was such a roller coaster of emotions on that day," said Broadway High graduate Ally Repko, a junior standout for Elon. "It did not seem real. I went back home the next day."
Before the season ended the two local products played in all 22 games for the Phoenix.
Davis hit .236 and led the team in RBIs with 15 while Repko, the regular third baseman, batted .263 and tied for the team lead with four homers.
"That child is amazing. She is a leader by example," Bocock said of Repko. "She is not a screamer or a yeller. She does a great job at third base for us. She can crush the ball. She just loves the game."
Last year Repko was able to play in front of family and friends as the CAA tournament was held at James Madison University. Her mother, Jo, is a member of the Broadway Athletic Hall of Fame and both of her parents played ball at Bridgewater College.
"I remember playing against Carley in high school with that little rivalry," Repko said. "I was excited for the friendship part to continue in college. Carley, as a freshman, I think she knew her role. She has a really strong bat. In the fall she had some really good at-bats that showed the college level was not too intimidating for her."
Last fall included a 10-day trip to Japan in November, as Elon encourages each of its teams to make a foreign trip once every four years.
"The best part of the Japan trip was definitely playing the other teams and seeing how hard they work each day," according to Davis. "They were also so sweet so it was fun making friends with the team."
And facing teams in Japan was good preparation for the college season.
"As for the season, she did not skip a beat. She had some rough periods, but as a freshman, she handled it well," Repko said.
Repko, who also played basketball in high school, is also taking courses online and has virtual meetings with her academic advisor from her home in Broadway. "It is tough to work around everyone's schedule but I think we have it down," she said.
The NCAA ruled that spring athletes can get gain another year of eligibility due to the canceled season. "I have not committed to that but I am glad the NCAA allowed us to make that decision," said Repko, a three-time all-state player.
Last week the Elon softball team had their first virtual meeting since players left campus and headed home last month.
"It was definitely different," Repko said. "We tried to keep it as light as we could since it was our first time seeing everyone. It is the closest thing we have right now to staying connecting."
The Phoenix (11-11) was slated to host JMU on May 1-3, with the CAA tourney scheduled for Harrisonburg May 6-8 before COVID-19 took care of that.
Bocock said having a young team helped soften the blow - with most players realizing they have at least two more years of eligibility.
That includes Davis, who has known fellow Bridgewater product Bocock for a long time.
Danny Davis, the father of Carley, played baseball in college at Chowan for coach Mike Bocock. Another former TA baseball player, Clint Curry, coached Carley Davis in high school.
"Clint did an amazing job with her. She knows the game very well," Bocock said of Davis. "With her and other freshmen, they find the game is faster than what they are used to. We are young - I had a really young team on the field."
Davis had five errors, three passed balls and threw out four of 23 runners who attempted to steal for Elon. She split time at catcher with Megan White, a sophomore who was one of the top freshmen in the CAA in 2019. Davis was the district and regional player of the year as a junior at TA.
This spring Davis was used as a designated hitter when she was not catching. "She does a nice job back of the plate," Bocock said. "She is very determined; she understands the game. She caught on" as the season progressed.
That steep learning curve maybe didn't hurt after all.
