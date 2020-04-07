A Fulks Run man accused of shooting two people over a trespassing dispute pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Amos Franklin Barb, 84, was charged with two felony counts of malicious wounding and two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
As part of plea deal, Barb entered Alford pleas to two felony counts of unlawful wounding and the remaining charges were dismissed.
With an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes there would be enough evidence for a conviction at trial.
Judge Bruce Albertson, as part of the plea deal, sentenced Barb to 10 years in prison but suspended all the time minus time served.
Barb was slated to go to trial on May 5.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Grimm told Albertson that the investigation into Barb began on Oct. 5 at about 8:30 p.m., when deputies responded to the 13000 block of Third Hill Road in Fulks Run for a report of two gunshot victims.
When deputies arrived, she said, they found a man and woman suffering from wounds.
The man was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center, while the woman was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a trespassing allegation. The victims were in the area looking for cattle that escaped from their farm.
At first, Grimm said, his wife, confronted the two people.
Barb, she said, then exited his home and confronted the victims.
During the dispute, Grim said, Barb fired a shotgun at the victims, striking both of them.
The male victim, Nicholas Turner, 42, of Fulks Run, returned three shots from a pistol, but all missed Barb.
Turner was charged on Nov. 22 with felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 in Rockingham County General District Court.
Turner was convicted of felony malicious wounding in Rockingham County in 2005 and was sentenced to three years in prison with all but one month suspended.
Turner is free on a $5,000 bond.
Had the case gone to trial, Barb’s attorney, Eugene Oliver, told Albertson that Barb planned to claim self-defense. He said he would have argued that Turner fired first, and Barb returned fire.
