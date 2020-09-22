Toasted Philly rolls seasoned wit' whiz for a limited time are doing more than satisfy your Northern comfort food cravings.
Urgie's Cheesesteaks in Bridgewater is running a fundraiser benefiting the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesdays this month from 5 to 9 p.m.
Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company announced the official cancellation of the 82nd annual Bridgewater Lawn Party, Steam and Gas Show in June.
Operations have run on a tight budget this year without the proceeds from the four-day lawn party that account for 70% to 80% of the fire company’s annual operating budget, according to Charlie Craun, a Bridgewater Volunteer Fire board member.
Tommy Urglavitch, co-owner of Urgie’s Cheesesteaks, is a veteran who recognizes first responders in the business, including discounts for such public service workers every Thursday.
"The guys have been coming in to begin with, coming in and supporting us from the beginning, so it’s only right to support them, all the first responders down in Bridgewater," he said.
In addition to concerns regarding social distancing during the pandemic, other major contributors to the lawn party cancellation were the state of the meat market and regards for the volunteer workforce, largely composed of adults older than 50 years of age.
Funds from the lawn party fuel the company’s abilities to operate, including mundane expenses like fuel and electricity. In an average year, the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company runs between 1,200 and 1,300 calls, but this year’s workload was reduced as Rockingham County took several fire companies off medical calls when possible to reduce contagion risks.
Urgie's fundraiser began Sept. 15 and runs until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bridgewater location. Fifteen percent of proceeds from all online and in-person orders placed between the allotted time frame will go the department, but delivery orders do not apply since they are through a third-party service.
Chris Earman is an officer with Bridgewater Police Department and said seeing efforts to benefit and uplift first responders are deeply valued and cherished.
“Anytime a business offers a fundraiser for first responders, it's awesome. I support them 100%. I live in Bridgewater and am also a first responder,” Earman said. “It's a great gesture and one that we are so thankful for.”
After reading posts about the fundraiser, Bridgewater resident Anne Elkins made plans to grab some cheesesteak with her family on Tuesday evening to support local firefighters. She said seeing Urgie’s support the local community is very important to her and incentivizes her patronage.
“It's great that Urgie's is helping them with a fundraiser. We have such a wonderful fire department that takes care of us -- we need to take care of them,” Elkins said.
