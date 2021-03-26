Athletes, coaches and administrators are not the only ones glad to see sports returning at nearly every level.
After a pandemic year that saw a loss in income, local officials and referees are happy to be working again — even when sometimes that means taking some heat from fans.
"There's a stigma," city native Chad Eaton admits of wearing the stripes while calling a game. But the 1984 graduate of Harrisonburg can't imagine being left out of the game.
He is in his 30th year of officiating high school football in the state and he has worked two Virginia High School League state championship games and four VHSL semifinal games in football. He also done three Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship games and two semifinal contests.
"Football is my absolute first love; there was absolutely no question in my mind I would be back," Eaton said of returning during the pandemic.
Eaton, a former football and baseball player for the Blue Streaks, has also been a basketball referee and baseball umpire for several years at various levels.
When sports went dark a year ago, Eaton suddenly had a void to fill after his day job as a territorial sales manager for A.F. Wendling, Inc., a food service company that began in West Virginia in 1913.
"A lot of unwanted free time," noted Eaton. "It kind of worked out but the Rockingham County Baseball League did end up playing last year. It was a shorter season than it normally was. I had the whole fall off because there was nothing. In January, basketball started. It was pretty much the fall season of last year that was the most affected."
Now there are various sports going on at the same time, as the VHSL implemented a plan to get the fall, winter and sports seasons into one academic year.
"The schedule is changing daily," Eaton added. "That is how it was during basketball."
Another long-time local official is Frank Comer, a 1981 graduate of Page County High who played baseball and football there.
By day, he teaches physical education and driver's education at his alma mater. Then, several evenings a week, he can be found calling anything from volleyball to baseball to football to basketball.
"I am passionate about what I do. It is in my blood," Comer, 57, said of being an official.
He has worked high school events for years and is also an umpire in the RCBL and once did a playoff game that drew about 2,000 fans — one of the most electric games he has called.
A former baseball player at Chowan in North Carolina, Comer remembers what former Major League closer Billy Wagner — the baseball coach at The Miller School of Albemarle — once told him: "You are the necessary evil to the game" being held as a baseball umpire.
But this year has been a challenge.
NUMBERS DOWN
"We lost so many officials who didn't want to officiate during COVID," Eaton said. "Since we are playing football right now, there are a lot of guys who decided not to do the spring football because of the weather, COVID, different reasons. Those of us that are doing it are getting more assignments than we generally would. In a typical year, you will get a JV football game on a Wednesday or Thursday and a varsity game on a Friday or Saturday."
A key person making sure Eaton and Comer get in there games for hoops is Jamie Eberly, a 1988 graduate of Turner Ashby and a former assistant basketball coach at Fort Defiance for boys and girls. He was the head coach for the TA boys from 2009-11 after serving as an assistant for the Knights.
Eberly is a long-time official who just completed his third year as the head assigner for the Shenandoah Basketball Officials Association (SBOA). That means coordinating coverage for middle school through junior varsity and varsity hoops for boys and girls.
"I am in charge of placing officials at games and off-season training," said Eberly, who continues to work as a basketball official. "We go from Greenville, which is Riverheads, to Millbrook and John Handley in Winchester. That is 25 public schools and six private schools."
In a normal basketball season, his association does about 2,400 games - that number fell to about 1,100 this past winter due to the pandemic.
One challenge for Eberly is to find a new pool of officials.
Two years ago he had a pool of about 120 officials for basketball, though that fell to 82 this winter as several opted out. "Some of those weeks were really, really tough," said Eberly, who played one year of basketball at Bridgewater College.
Eberly tries to find officials at local college campuses, from Mary Baldwin in Staunton, to Bridgewater College to James Madison and Eastern Mennonite in Harrisonburg. "The problem is we lose them after four years" when they move out of the area, he said.
He said for now he has five women in the SBOA and recently got former TA and JMU hoop standout Kirby Burkholder involved in being an official. "That is a huge part for us," said Eberly, who wants to see more women officials.
Eaton, as well, has seen a decreasing pool of officials.
"The numbers have dwindled. I am 55 years old and I am one of the young ones," Eaton said. "It is just very difficult to get people. There is a stigma that goes with it. 'I don't want to be hollered at, I don't want to be criticized.' It is just very difficult to get people."
This area has seen several reach high levels of officiating: former JMU basketball standout George Toliver worked NBA games; one-time EMHS and EMU hoopster Sue Blauch has called games in the Olympics, NCAA tournament and in the WNBA; Page County graduate Tim Comer has worked high-level college basketball contests; and Fort Defiance graduate Mike Ruckman was a Division I basketball and prep referee for many seasons.
RADFORD TRAINING
Eberly notes that Eaton is one official who made the transition from football to basketball.
"If you can officiate one sport I have heard you can officiate a lot of sports," said Eberly, a long-time teacher in Rockingham County. "It's just a matter of learning the rules. He has made a nice change over from football to basketball officiating as well."
As a student at Radford University, Eaton began officiating several sports at the intramural level.
"I umpired softball, I did flag football, I did volleyball. Basically any intramural sport we had at Radford, I officiated. It was just a way for me to make some money," he said.
After graduating from Radford, he was living in the Richmond area and saw an ad in the local paper looking for officials for local high school leagues and he began doing football.
"I spent five years in the Richmond association then I moved back here to Harrisonburg in 1999 and started officiating here that year," he said. "I was ready to come back."
He has done football, basketball, baseball and softball at the prep level in Virginia. Eaton sometimes works games five or six nights a week, normally in the evenings.
Many officials balance the part-time work with family: Comer has a wife and two children, Eberly has a wife and three children, with two in college, and Eaton has two daughters.
"There are people that do it for the money. But you certainly don't just do it for the money," Eaton said. The pay for a varsity basketball game is $80, according to Eberly.
But the benefits outweigh the drawbacks, Eaton said. Some of his favorite moments are spent with other officials riding in a car together to work a high school football game. "The friends that you make are life-long," Eaton said.
