For over 40 years, Harrisonburg resident Bruce Gray has considered himself a gamer. Diabetic and obese, Gray has not been able to play in-person role-playing games for months for health concerns.
When Gray first walked into 8 Bit Oasis Gaming searching for a console game, he stumbled upon the Magic: The Gathering display and became hooked on role-playing games. Every week for the past several years, Gray has gone to now-Gamer Oasis to connect with friends, but the pandemic has trapped him at home, and he said he misses the personal interaction at the local game shop.
“The friendship, the extended family, almost. You know these people for years and years and years, some of them,” he said. “I’ve been going to board games once a week but haven’t gone since this COVID-19. ... It’s affected me quite a bit.”
Before the pandemic, every night at Gamer Oasis was crowded with rows of tables pushed together in anticipation of dozens coming in for daily game nights. At its busiest, the store could see nearly 40 gamers inside ready to challenge one another in Smash Bros tournaments.
When news of the pandemic dominated March, Gamer Oasis shut down for months. Now, friends and foes are back to storm table battlefields with several distancing measures in place to protect gamers.
Where 25 regular tables and five Warhammer tables once filled the room, now 12 regular tables and three Warhammer tables sit, spaced apart with seven plexiglass dividers between tables. Previously, four people were allowed at every table, but tabletops are now set up to sit two players for one-on-one games.
Josh Roberts is the store manager and runs all of the Magic: The Gathering events, the store’s largest game community. Roberts designed the new layout of gaming tables to encourage social distancing.
Every evening at Gamer Oasis, a different gaming community gathers to play. Mondays are for Warhammer, Wednesday is board game night, Friday is Magic: The Gathering Modern night, Saturday is Magic: The Gathering Pioneer and Sunday is for Yu-Gi-Oh! duelist league and Pokemon. Tuesdays were tabletop night for Dungeons and Dragons, but Roberts said the weekly event is postponed for the foreseeable future because the game is usually played in groups of more than four.
“The community that has been the most impacted is the Dungeons and Dragons community, at least for our store. We’ve started hosting everything again except Dungeons and Dragons,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the overall transition to online gaming has been smooth, thanks in part to Wizards of the Coast, creators of Magic: The Gathering. At the end of the week is Friday Night Magic at Gamer Oasis. For players who take a screenshot of the game and post it in the store’s online community, a new item is unlocked.
“If you participate and post a screenshot, we give each player a code Wizards of the Coast sends us, and it gives them a unique thing in the game. It’s usually a unique art,” Roberts said. “That is how Wizards of the Coast is incentivizing digital play while also including local game stores, which has been very nice.”
Chris Seibert began frequenting Gamer Oasis in 2014 and stops in regularly for video games, game repairs and to trade cards and collectibles. Seibert said his main interest is in building card collections because of the childhood wonder and memories they carry.
When Gamer Oasis closed, the loss of in-person meeting threw a wrench in Seibert’s ability to buy packs and trade, but he said Gamer Oasis was quick to transition online and install safety measures in stores.
“When everything shut down, I wasn’t able to collect cards like I like to. It just took some time for everyone to get their ducks in a row on how to continue supplying people with their games,” Seibert said. “People within the community, Gamer Oasis employees in particular, are really working hard to help people cope.”
Overall, Seibert said the pandemic has affected the gaming community but in positive ways, bringing everyone closer to support one another through a rocky year.
“Not only are we all dealing with the pandemic, but other life struggles aren’t stopping for people either, myself included. And everyone has really come together to help make each other’s lives a little bit better amidst the chaos,” Seibert said.
Roberts said weekly regulars still routinely come in to be supportive and stay plugged in, but most games are available online and the gaming community has been able to remain close despite the mandatory distancing.
“It was always more about the gathering than the magic, and gathering has always been a big part of our games,” Roberts said. “It’s certainly unfortunate gathering is more difficult but the creators, Wizards of the Coast, and the community at large has made sure no matter how you play, there’s a way to play it digitally.”
