It started last year with a Baltimore man moving to the Friendly City.
Slowly, police say, Juan Edward Davis Jr. built a small but growing gang in Harrisonburg, known as YNG — a subset of the Crips criminal street gang.
So far, that gang has been linked to two city shootings in roughly the past four months.
“I think a lot of his ideas came with him. They’re attracting violence,” said Randall Life, a Harrisonburg Police Department investigator assigned to the CHARGE Gang Task Force. “It’s a big threat.”
Despite the growing threat, the task force — made up of investigators with the Harrisonburg Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office — has made progress eradicating the gang.
Davis, 18, was arrested on May 30 after police caught him with stolen guns and more than a pound of marijuana.
Sources say he’s connected to a string of stolen firearms in the Harrisonburg area, including one from a Virginia State Police trooper’s unlocked vehicle as it was parked overnight at the Reserve at Stone Port earlier this year.
The guns, most of which haven’t been recovered, sources say, have likely been funneled to Baltimore.
Davis was charged with felony drug possession and two felony counts of receiving stolen firearms.
On Nov. 6, he pleaded guilty to the gun charges. The drug charge was dismissed.
Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Davis to six years in prison, with all but one year and three months suspended.
That gang is also linked to a July 14 drug-related shooting at the J-M Apartments off West Grattan Street in downtown.
The two victims drove to the area of East Johnson and Community streets, where they were taken to the hospital.
Life said one of the victims is a YNG gang member.
Three people have been charged, including a rival gang member.
Daryan Marcquez Ferguson, 20, of Harrisonburg, is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, two felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, misdemeanor providing false information to an investigator and two misdemeanor counts of identity theft to avoid arrest.
Life said Ferguson is a Kelly Park Crips gang member. He said the two gang sects don’t get along.
Aaron Christopher Gordon Jr., 20, and Za’Jaun Page, 20, are also charged in connection to the shooting. They are charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.
The cases against the three men, who are being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail, are pending.
The YNG is also linked to an Oct. 20 shooting in Harrisonburg that left Kolbe Niphol, a YNG gang member, with serious injuries.
Niphol, 19, who was shot in the abdomen, was dropped off at Sentara RMH Medical Center’s emergency room doors and was later taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Police determined the shooting took place near the Golden China restaurant at the intersection of East Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Jesus Martinez Ramos, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, display of a firearm in commission of a felony and robbery.
While Ramos isn’t a YNG member, two other men charged are, Life said.
Jasaem Masoud, 19, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice, felony destruction of evidence, felony possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor accessory after the fact.
Rami Saleh Shoresh, 19, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice, felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor accessory after the fact.
Court documents say it appears the shooting was drug-related. The car that dropped off Niphol at the hospital was recovered the day after the shooting.
Documents say the trunk had a heavy smell of marijuana.
All three men are being held without bond at the county jail without bond. Their cases are pending.
