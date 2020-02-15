The Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution named Harrisonburg Police Officer Mike Gangloff its 2019 Virginia Law Enforcement Officer of the Year during a ceremony last week in Richmond.
Gangloff accepted the award Feb. 8 at the Virginia State Capitol building.
“It was a great honor,” Gangloff said. “It makes the work have value.”
In December, the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented Gangloff with its annual Law Enforcement Commendation and Medal.
The organization then nominated him for the state award.
“He’s very involved in the community,” said SSAR’s secretary and retired HPD officer Chris Rush. “He’s making a difference every day.”
Gangloff started his career nearly 25 years ago.
As a senior at James Madison University in 1996, he interned with the Harrisonburg Police Department.
After graduating from JMU with an undergraduate degree in political science and a minor in criminal justice, Gangloff went to work for HPD.
He started as a dispatcher while waiting to attend the police academy. After training, he served as a patrol officer for three years before being promoted to D.A.R.E. officer.
Over the years, D.A.R.E. — Drug Abuse Resistance Education — has shifted from just talking about drugs to decision-making.
He’s held the position for more than 20 years.
Gangloff said the key to success was the support of teachers, principals and his police department.
“What makes my job possible are the teachers that have allowed me to come into their classrooms,” Gangloff said.
