It was anything but the ordinary recruitment for Noah Canterbury.
But after talking with multiple schools and sending out videos through a number of online sources, the Buffalo Gap junior announced his commitment to Old Dominion University on Twitter on Monday evening.
The Monarchs are an up-and-coming program in Conference USA. ODU went 14-4 this past season before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
"ODU was just the right fit for me because of the majors that they had to offer," Canterbury said. "It's also a great location, right on the outskirts of Norfolk."
The 6-foot outfielder and left-handed pitcher had a strong season last year as a sophomore. He batted .282 at the plate while also going 3-4 on the mound with a 5.40 ERA. He's considered a two-way prospect at the next level.
"I think there's always something to improve on, but my main thing to improve is to stay in the weight room and putting on muscle," Canterbury said. "That will will help with my speed, as well as my strength at the plate and on the mound."
Canterbury made tremendous strides as a sophomore and was expected to continue to improve this past season. He is currently ranked as the No. 37 overall prospect for the class of 2021 in the state of Virginia by Prep Baseball Report.
"He's a legit prospect with a lot of potential," said Blake Sipe, owner of Upper Deck Sports Academy in Bridgewater. "He's athletic with pop from the left side. I think he's going to be a really good two-way player at ODU. I'm really looking forward to seeing him excel at the next level."
COVID-19 not only canceled Canterbury's highly-anticipated junior season, but also altered the way he was recruited. With no high school campaign and travel ball still on hold, Canterbury had to do some work of his own.
"It definitely changed the way my recruitment went, especially because coaches had to watch more video from online sources such as PBR since they couldn't watch us play live. Luckily, I had people help me be seen by getting updated videos for the coaches."
Not being on the field has been tough, Canterbury said, but he's remained positive. He said he's continued to train during the time away from competition and is excited about the possibility of playing with his travel team this summer.
"At first, it was definitely a struggle for me," Canterbury said. "Just knowing that I had all this time on my hands since I couldn't be playing the game I've grown up playing. I just decided to use this time wisely, so that once we get back to playing, I can jump right back where I left off."
Although the recruitment was a bit different than what he anticipated, Canterbury is glad to have it out of the way. Now, he'll reshift his focus to his final year with the Bison — one that he hopes brings a special close to his high school career.
"Personally, I don't like to sell myself or my team short of anything," Canterbury said. "With that being said, I want to win a state championship. I just want to win."
