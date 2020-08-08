As Hurricane Isaias blew up the East Coast, grabbing an umbrella on the way out the door wasn’t the only worry to consider. Rain cascading off your roof may look nice, but the runoff carries pollutants through storm drains and ditches into waterways.
Installing a rooftop garden of sedums and succulents is both an attractive and eco-friendly option to ensure the current rainstorms do not have lasting harmful impacts on the environment, but it can cost a pretty penny. Enter Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance Program (HCAP) — an urban cost-share program providing financial incentives and technical assistance to landowners installing stormwater projects.
Johann Zimmermann is a structural engineer and sustainability consultant who has installed about a dozen green roofs for commercial and residential rooftops alike, but enjoys the visual benefit of green roofs each day. Atop his shed, Zimmermann planted his first green roof 10 years ago, and the creation has since blossomed into a magnificent garden of colors that change hues depending on the season.
With summer in full flourish, the rooftop is currently a vivid array of warm greens and soft yellows, but winter can draw deep reds and vibrant purples from the green roof. Zimmermann said nearly all the plants he foraged himself on canoeing trips and from propagations gifted by neighbors.
“We can get 1-inch of rain here and all of it gets absorbed by the roof,” he said. “These roofs can be here 50 years.”
A few weeks ago, Zimmermann helped his friend and neighbor Miguel Muniz design a green roof on his property with financial support from HCAP.
As a carpenter, Muniz was able to build the roof himself with the help of a friend, and the entirety of constructing and planting the green roof took a handful of weeks.
“Within two weeks we had the whole structure ready to go,” Muniz said, and described the approval process from the city as the most tedious part of the entire project. “It was a long, slow process but at the end, it was worth it.”
Stormwater compliance specialist Keith Thomas said the program was structured in 2019 after the statewide program, Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP). The city provides funding to the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District to administer the HCAP program.
“The statewide program, there’s such a large demand, they’ll often run through the money they’re allocated, and there’s a long waiting list. So, the city wanted to have that same success here,” he said.
Green roofs have a 75% cost-share rate with a $15,000 cap. Private, non-profit and commercial property owners within the City of Harrisonburg are eligible to apply and must have their property examined to ensure the roof can support the weight of the green roof, about double the weight of a standard roof, according to Zimmermann.
HCAP also has 10 other projects with cost-share options, such as impervious surface removal and conservation landscaping. Thomas said green roof installation is a concept that has been around for decades and less popular than options like permeable pavements but is a more immediate fix.
“Green roofs are a very helpful program preventing runoff in the first place, and they help reduce insolation and reduce cooling costs,” Thomas said. “Instead of having the rainwater hit an imperative surface like a roof and being put into one single concentrated floor like a downspout … let’s reduce the runoff to begin with and capture it where it falls. Rather than collect it and treat it, we’re treating it as it falls.”
Green roofs have several layers of composition involved, including barriers so the roots do not grow into the roof, a reservoir to store water and medium for the plants to grow. Maintenance of green roofs is similar to any yard, with consistent watering the first three weeks to stabilize the plants and then occasional de-weeding. Zimmermann said sedums are the most common plant for a green roof, but small trees and bushes can even be maintained on green roofs depending on the growing medium depth.
Thomas said Muniz was the first applicant to complete a green roof with support of HCAP, but two properties in Harrisonburg-Rockingham have applied green roofs on properties through VCAP. Still, he said the most “bang for your buck” conservation program is landscaping.
“Trees are another option we have and those are probably our most underutilized practice. … You can get several trees planted, which is harder in the city, which is probably why we don’t see it,” he said.
Muniz said the aesthetic appeal of green roofs attracted him to consider building one himself, but the knowledge of how one simple structure could benefit the local waterways convinced him to adopt the additional landscape.
“Little by little, we can help the water table to stabilize. So, that was the deal-breaker like, yeah, we need to do that,” Muniz said. “It’s worth it. It looks really nice. They’re really interesting. We need it for the environment, and if the city is helping, there’s a grant, let’s use it to do something green, something beautiful.”
Funding cycles are every two months. For more information on conservation projects, contact Chelsea Trice at the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District by calling 540-534-3055 or emailing chelsea.trice@svswcd.org. The application deadline for the subsequent round of funding for conservation projects through HCAP is Oct. 27.
