"I'd pitch in a cow pasture if I had to," Elkton product Garland Shifflett told a newspaper in New York in 1971, his long pro baseball career winding down. "Pitching is all I know how to do and I appreciate the chance to play anywhere. I started every game my high school played beginning when I was a freshman."
Fortunately, the only Elkton native to ever play in the Major Leagues didn't have to pitch in a pasture when he made his debut on this day in 1957.
On April 22, 1957, right-hander Shifflett pitched for the Washington Senators in a 15-7 loss to the powerful New York Yankees at old Griffith Stadium in the nation's capital. It was not a successful or easy introduction - the Yankees would play in the World Series later that season and three of the first seven batters he faced were future Hall of Famers.
According to Baseball Reference, there was a crowd of 16,054 on hand as Shifflett walked the first batter he faced in the majors - Mickey Mantle.
Mantle walked and so did the next batter, Yogi Berra, and then Shifflett allowed an RBI single to Bill Showkron. Later in the inning, Jerry Coleman and Enos "Country" Slaughter drove in runs before Hank Bauer grounded out to end the top of the eighth. Mantle, Berra, and North Carolina native Slaughter - who grew up just south of the Virginia line - would end up in Cooperstown in the Hall of Fame.
The next outing for Shifflett would come April 28, 1957, as he made the only start of his MLB career. It was a day game in Baltimore and he allowed three runs in two innings in a game won by the Senators 7-6. Dick Hyde, who came out of the bullpen later in the game for the Senators, died last week at the age of 91 in Illinois. He ended his career with the Orioles in 1961.
The Elkton High product, meanwhile, appeared in six games in 1957 for Washington with an ERA of 10.13 and no decisions.
It was a long way from his humble roots in Elkton, as he quit high school, joined semi-pro teams and eventually worked as a press punch operator in a steel mill in Orange, according to thebaseballbloggess.com from a story in 2016.
Randall Snow, who graduated from Elkton High, remembers as a boy hearing about Shifflett. "I know he had a great fastball," recalls Snow, who later was the athletic director and baseball coach at Spotswood.
Shifflett was born in March 28, 1935.
"I remember reading about him growing up," says John Myers, Jr., who graduated from Montevideo and coached football at Elkton High.
Shifflett was signed by the Senators to a bonus of $4,000 by the Senators in 1954 and most of that money went to his parents to pay bills, according to the 2016 story. He began his minor-league career in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1955.
Of the 297 Virginia natives to have at least one at-bat in the majors (he was 0-for-16), Shifflett is the only one born in Elkton, according to baseballreference.com. Weldon Grimsley, who grew up in Elkton, played in the minors in 1952 for the Giants but never made the majors.
Perhaps that makes Shifflett the second-most famous person to ever call Elkton home in the last 100 years. The top honor would have to go to Patsy Cline, the former country music star born in Winchester in 1932.
Born Virginia Patterson Hensely, the late singer moved around the state as a child with her poor family, according to published reports. That included time in Elkton, where she lived on her paternal grandparents' farm, according to encylopediavirginia.com. Cline died in a plane crash in Tennessee in March of 1963 at the age of 30.
The next year, Shifflett played in just his second Major League season and his first season since his rookie year of 1957. After several years in the minors, he pitched for the Minnesota Twins on June 3, 1964 against the Yankees and threw a scoreless eighth inning in a 3-0 loss in New York.
Shifflett picked up the only save of his MLB career the next week, getting the last three outs in the ninth in a 4-2 win in Detroit over the Tigers. Future Hall of Famer and Baltimore native Al Kaline, who died earlier this month, led off for a walk for the Tigers before Shifflett retired Bill Freehan, Norm Cash, and Don Demeter for the final three outs.
It would be the only time he appeared in a game that season in which the Twins won.
The bullpen construction in the 1960s was much different than today. For the most part, relievers were failed or washed up starters who came out of the bullpen as a last resort in a one-sided game. It was not the path to fame or riches for most pitchers and Shifflett was no different.
Shifflett would go 0-2 with an ERA of 4.58 in 10 games out of the bullpen in 1964 for Minnesota. The last game of his MLB career came on June 26, 1964 against the Chicago White. He allowed two hits and no runs while retiring four batters in the top of the seventh with his team losing 7-2.
The Elkton native ended his MLB career with a record of 0-2 with an ERA of 6.31 in 16 games - with 15 coming in relief. His team lost in 14 of the games in which he pitched.
Early in 1972 he was featured in the Los Angeles Times - profiled as a career minor-league player while the big leaguers were on strike.
"If I could make the money doing something else, I'd give this up and get out," he told the paper from spring training. "I started my career with nothing and I guess I'll end it with nothing."
He pitched in the minors for 16 years and posted a record of 144-117 in 707 games. Shifflett lived for several years in the Denver area after his minor-league career ended there in 1972 with the top farm team of the Texas Rangers.
He is now living in North Carolina, according to Harrisonburg Turks manager Bob Wease, and could not be reached for comment. But Shifflett, now 85, did tell me in a phone interview several years ago from Colorado he was glad to know he was the only native of Elkton to make the majors.
