Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst cleared a Harrisonburg police officer involved in Saturday night’s “friendly fire” shooting of another police officer.
One of the shots fired by the officer, whose name has not been released, hit another officer, Master Police Officer Bradley Boyce, in the “legs” while trying to shoot a cow.
"The officer that shot MPO Boyce had been struck to the ground by the cow and his firearm accidentally discharged as a result,” Garst said in a statement today.
Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho said the department will review the incident and determine what changes need to be made in the future.
“Moving forward, the HPD will be researching changes to policies and procedures to address issues dealing with large animals to include additional training on topics related to animal control,” Camacho said in a statement. "The department plans to meet with businesses in the city that handle livestock transactions to determine how to prevent future incidents of this nature."
The incident began about 10:20 p.m. when officers responded to an animal complaint near Edom Road and Virginia Avenue. Police say a cow had been running around the northern part of the city after escaping a stockyard earlier Saturday.
The animal became injured when local ranchers tried to capture it and officers had to intervene at the 900 block of North Main Street near the 7-Eleven.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said Monday that HPD was not called to corral the animal. He said officers were called by the farmers to help put the animal down.
He said the farmers reported the animal became so injured that it had to be euthanized. During that process, an officer became a target of the cow, Parks said.
Boyce was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center and then flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Tuesday that Boyce has been released from the hospital and is recovering. Parks said it’s unclear if, or when, the officer would be able to return to duty.
Last week, HPD announced Boyce completed a program in Sanford, N.C., to become a handler for the department’s newest canine, Kyro.
At graduation, police say, they were selected for the “Top Dog” award among the class.
In addition to the Major Crime Units, police say the Professional Standards Unit, commonly referred to as internal affairs, is also reviewing the case.
