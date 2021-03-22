Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst plans to review Saturday night’s “friendly fire” shooting of a Harrisonburg police officer Tuesday.
Garst said Monday that HPD is in the process of gathering information to present to her. The Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.
“I’ll be reviewing the report and body-worn camera footage,” Garst said.
She said the review is routine.
Sources say the officer will likely be cleared of criminal wrongdoing and the shooting will be deemed accidental.
The incident began about 10:20 p.m. when officers responded to an animal complaint near Edom Road and Virginia Avenue. Police say a cow had been running around the northern part of the city after escaping the stockyard earlier Saturday.
The animal became injured when local ranchers tried to capture it and officers had to intervene at the 900 block of North Main Street near the 7-Eleven.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said Monday that HPD was not called to corral the animal. He said officers were called by the farmers to help put the animal down.
He said the farmers reported the animal became so injured that it had to be euthanized. During that process, an officer became a target of the cow, Parks said.
“The animal was charging at officers unexpectedly,” he said.
Parks said HPD is still sorting through the facts, including how many shots the officer fired and whether he was struck by the cow before or after he fired his gun.
One of the shots fired by the officer, whose name has not been released, hit another officer, whose name also has not been released.
The injured officer was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center and then flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say he is still at UVA, but is in "good spirits." Parks said it's unclear if, or when, the officer would be able to return to duty.
In addition to the Major Crime Units, police say the Professional Standards Unit, commonly referred to as internal affairs, is also reviewing the case.
Parks said HPD doesn't tranquilizer gun. He said an after-action report will be completed once the investigation is done and that might be one of the recommendations that comes out of it. However, he said there are certifications and training that officers would need to obtain to have access to a tranquilizer gun.
“One of things we will look at is to see if any changes need to be made,” Parks said.
