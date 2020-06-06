More than a decade ago, at his sentencing, Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst called Audrel Watson a “loaded gun” capable of becoming violent again when released.
Thirteen years after heading to the Virginia Department of Corrections for severely beating his ex-girlfriend, the 67-year-old Dillon, S.C., man is being considered for geriatric release from the Sussex State Prison.
Garst said she’s opposed to the release. A parole hearing is set for Thursday.
“He’s evil. It was one of the most savage beatings I’ve seen someone survive,” Garst said. “He’s shown no remorse. He’s even sent letters taunting her from prison.”
On Nov. 14, 2006, Watson, then 55, entered a Bridgewater home planning to kill himself in front of the mother of his child.
But police foiled the plot.
About 9 a.m., Watson arrived at his estranged girlfriend’s home on Cindie Lane. The couple had been broken up for several years.
Watson beat her with a pistol and hit her and kicked her until she passed out. He then held her at gunpoint for eight hours, ordering her to send his letters to local media.
Bridgewater police arrived at about 3 p.m. Watson then pointed his 9 mm pistol at the officer who walked to the woman’s front door.
Watson soon put his gun down and surrendered.
Watson, who had no criminal record, pleaded guilty to five felony charges, including breaking and entering, abduction, malicious wounding and two firearms charges.
He entered Alford pleas to attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, and two additional firearms charges. With an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but concedes there would be enough evidence at trial for a conviction.
At his sentencing, Watson testified that he had sought treatment for mental illness, including at the former Rockingham Memorial Hospital, now Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was sentenced to 87 years in prison with all but 29 suspended.
The victim, Janis Desaulniers, 70, said she’s known Watson for 28 years, but only considers about five years of that time as being in a relationship.
She said Watson suffers from mental illness.
At the time of the crime, she said, Watson hadn’t spoken to her, or their son, for more than three years. Out of the blue, he showed up at the door.
Desaulniers said she is terrified of Watson.
“I spent eight hours with a loaded gun at my head,” she said. “I was pistol whipped. I was kicked like a dog.”
If he’s released, she said, she’ll have to go on the run and go into hiding.
“If he gets out, he’ll be back,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.