Investigators determined a natural gas leak inside the building was the cause of Saturday’s massive explosion and ensuing fire at a Harrisonburg shopping center, city officials announced Monday.
“The Fire Marshal’s Office will remain on location through the balance of this week in an attempt to bring more clarity to the events inside the structure that resulted in the explosion and fire. At this time, there is no indication of any criminal act,” the city announced on Twitter.
Saturday’s explosion seriously injured two people. City spokesperson Michael Parks said both victims were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, but they are expected to be released any day. One additional person was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center with less serious injuries.
Also forgot to post several videos I took around 8:40 a.m. this morning. So here's a short thread. pic.twitter.com/sDJRtQpgeG— Ian Munro - Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020
Naza Salon and Barbershop manager Salwa Mahdi told the Daily News-Record on Sunday that two of the three victims hospitalized by the explosion — which was heard and felt for miles — were a barber and his client, whose names she could not provide.
The barber, she said, told her he smelled gas 15 minutes before the 8:30 a.m. blast on Miller Circle.
The victim treated at Sentara RMH was a James Madison University student, the school said in a Facebook post, and two other students — part of a roughly 30-person Army ROTC group running in a 10-mile race — were treated at the scene. The start-finish line for the race was located 30 yards from where the explosion took place.
The explosion didn’t result in any fatalities.
“We’re extremely fortunate we only had two serious injuries,” Parks said. “It really easily could have been a worse situation had it happened later in the day, or in non-COVID days. It’s something we are thankful for.”
In addition to the barber shop, the shopping center, which was destroyed, housed Hometown Music, Element Vapors, Harrisonburg Halal Market and Sweets and Blue Sprocket Sound.
The building had an assessed value of $357,200, according to the Harrisonburg geographic information system, with the land assessed at $236,700 for a total of $610,000 including outbuildings and other improvements.
Neighboring businesses such as Bluestone Bike & Run, Wendy’s, Domino’s Pizza and Funky’s Skate House are closed, but their damaged buildings are standing.
The blast bent the rink at Funky’s, collapsed the ceiling and blew out the glass, according to owner Joanne Wills, who said the building is under lock and key until an inspector can review the damage and deem if it’s worth saving.
“I’m kind of in shock, I think. I’m just shocked. It’s unbelievable,” she said. “I’ve got two weeks to get it inspected to make sure it doesn’t need condemning or whether it’s safe, so that’s our job ... to see if it’s worth saving or if it’s dead.”
Bluestone Bike & Run owner Kyle Coleman said the blast burst through the deadbolted door and blew out the shop’s windows, but a building inspector said the structure is stable, so the store will be back to business after a deep clean and organizing.
“The inside looks like someone picked it up and shook it and put it back down,” Coleman said. “It’s tough to hear about business owners having to go through this. 2020 has already been a heck of a year, and this was kind of a punch in the gut.”
I've been told by Police this looks like the result of an explosion in the small shopping center that included a barber shop, vape store and Hometown Music, as well as an international grocery and Blue Sprocket. pic.twitter.com/HD6JxjdcIB— Ian Munro - Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020
It was the largest explosion in the city since a deadly blast rocked downtown roughly 70 years ago.
On July 29, 1947, downtown Harrisonburg, which was the city’s main shopping area at the time, was filled with people browsing through stores and running errands.
The Master’s Building, at the corner of Franklin and Main streets, housed several businesses, including an auto parts store, a beauty parlor and school, a jewelry store and a Sears-Roebuck order office.
An employee with a company delivering coal to the building triggered the explosion in the basement at about 2:10 p.m. when he struck a match to light a cigarette. Firefighters believe the flame ignited a concentration of propane gas that had leaked into the basement from a faulty pipe. Pauline’s Beauty Shop sustained the heaviest damage.
The explosion killed 11 people and injured 30.
Another angle. pic.twitter.com/w6ZNatPqJy— Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020
Parks said the initial firefighters were on scene within minutes of Saturday’s explosion. The Maryland Avenue station is only seven-tenths of a mile from the blast site.
He said crews immediately kicked into action and HFD’s plan for a mass casualty event was implemented.
In July 2019, various emergency crews from throughout the Shenandoah Valley participated in a mock drill at James Madison University. In the drill, a natural gas explosion ripped through the club level on the second floor of Bridgeforth Stadium.
Parks said the training proved beneficial.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia is saying site is under investigation. Cannot confirm cause of explosion at this point. Says investigation may take several days. Crews have fire contained, but not extinguished. pic.twitter.com/APDZji1YiO— Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020
“Our firefighters are constantly going through training scenarios that are certainly helpful when, at the spur of the moment, they have to respond to something like this,” he said.
In addition to the city firefighters, Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said about 50 to 75 paid and volunteer county firefighters responded to the blast.
Holloway said almost all county fire stations sent personnel to the scene or to handle non-blast related calls in Harrisonburg.
He said the city and county’s relationship made battling the blaze that resulted from the explosion much easier.
“We train together with the city everyday,” Holloway said. “We were very fortunate. It makes things seamless.”
No first responders were injured fighting the blaze, Parks said.
Here's a video. pic.twitter.com/3ezxKe8MHk— Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Parks said, offered assistance and it was accepted because of the large blast site.
Columbia Gas of Virginia released information about the gas line that fed the shopping center.
It reported that the plastic gas main and service lines to the structure were installed in 1985, and have been inspected every three years. The most recent inspections, according to the utility service, took place in March and April with no safety problems found.
Staff writers Ian Munro and Kathleen Shaw contributed to this report.
(4) comments
It's a miracle that no one was killed in this blast. Thank God.
Knocked a few things off the walls at my place but otherwise no apparent damage.
If I had to guess, someone did their own installation of a hot water heater or somesuch... and not very well.
No one died so I'm calling it good - sorry about Funky's though - nice lady.
this news coming as a surprise to absolutely no one.
With the cooler nights recently, I imagine a heating system could have clicked on and there was a malfunction-obviously. By God’s grace none of the people were fatally injured.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.