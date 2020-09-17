Harrisonburg police continue to search for two men accused of putting credit card skimming devices on gas pumps at an East Market Street gas station.
Lt. Todd Miller, who oversees the criminal investigation division, said the crime took place either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning at the Citgo station at the corner of Evelyn Byrd Avenue.
The store was closed at the time the skimmers were placed on the pumps. Miller said it’s unclear how many victims there might be, but he credited the store owner for minimizing the impact.
“The staff diligently checks the equipment first thing in the morning when they arrive at the store,” he said.
The staff noticed the devices and called police immediately.
Miller said anyone who used the pumps during the overnight hours should monitor their bank accounts and report any fraud to their bank and to police.
Police say the two men were driving a white Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Major Crimes Unit at 437-2650. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
To avoid becoming a victim of a credit card skimmer, Miller recommends the following safety tips:
• Pay inside the store.
• Use credit cards to pay at the pump. If using a debit card, run it as credit to avoid having to entering your PIN.
• Wiggle the exterior of the credit card reader before inserting your credit card. If it’s loose, don’t use it.
• Make sure tamper-resistant security tape is in place.
• Use pumps in well-lit areas that are positioned in a clear view of store employees.
• Report concerns and any suspicious activity to station employees or law enforcement.
• Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t appear right, do not use the pump.
