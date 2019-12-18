QUICKSBURG — Freshman Mya Councill had 14 points as Stonewall Jackson opened up Bull Run District play with a 44-40 win over East Rockingham in girls basketball action in Quicksburg on Wednesday.
Annika Dellinger added 13 points for the Generals (2-4, 1-0 Bull Run).
For the Eagles (1-5, 0-1 Bull Run), Lexi Campbell had 19 points and Makenna Siever finished with nine.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Girls Basketball
Luray 54, Page County 46: Emilee Weakley scored 35 points and had seven rebounds as Luray won a battle of unbeatens with a 54-46 Bull Run District victory over Page County in Shenandoah.
Brynlee Burrill added eight points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0 Bull Run) while Jaidyn McClung had four points and 11 rebounds.
For Page, Leah Hilliard had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Taylor Hankins had 12 points and Caris Lucas chipped in with nine points.
Men's Basketball
Wilson 77, Eastern Mennonite 65: DJ Hill and Tim Jones combined for 29 points but Eastern Mennonite lost 77-65 on Wednesday to Wilson in Chambersburg, Penn. EMU trailed 57-45 midway through the second half but Wilson led by 18 just three minutes later. Hill had 15 points and Jones added 14 with three assists. The Royals fell to 2-9 overall with three of the losses coming to schools ranked in the top 25 nationally by d3hoops.com: No. 6 Marietta and No. 21 Guilford, and this past weekend to No. 3 Wittenberg at the Don Glick Classic at Bridgewater College. The Royals are off until Jan. 4, when they host Roanoke in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
JMU Soccer Players Honored
Midfielder Fernando Casero of Spain and goalie TJ Bush (Herndon) of James Madison men's soccer were named to the All-South Region Scholar Honors. JMU advanced to the NCAA tournament before losing at home to Campbell 3-1 in the first round last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.