A Georgia man accused in an armed robbery near the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg last year pleaded guilty Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Jerry Upton, 57, of Louisville, Ga., pleaded guilty to two felony counts of robbery, two felony counts of abduction and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled Upton’s sentencing for Nov. 18.
Upton was arrested on Oct. 22 by U.S. marshals in Georgia.
The investigation into Upton began at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 11. Harrisonburg police responded to the area of the motel, which was formerly a Motel 6, located at 10 Linda Lane.
Police say two men, one identified as Upton, approached the victim near Linda Lane and East Market Street.
Police say Upton and the victim both were in town working at a construction site, and Upton knew the victim had just gotten paid. Upton was staying at the Howard Johnson.
After robbing the victim, police say, Upton held the victim at gunpoint and forced him to drive to the Hampton Inn on University Boulevard, where Upton robbed three more people.
Police haven’t identified the second suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.