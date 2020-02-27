Anyone can be a fisherman-turned-artisan at Friday’s MacGyver-style fishing crafting project, Iron Fly.
For the fifth year, Mossy Creek Fly Fishing is hosting Iron Fly, an “Iron Chef” meets fly-tying competition to raise awareness and funds for local conservation efforts. The event will be held at Pale Fire Brewing.
Dave Teper is the administrator for Pig Farm Ink, the original fly-fishing community group that created Iron Fly, which is now hosted in various community spaces across the U.S. Teper describes Pig Farm Ink as an “open community experiment” that engages folks to try outdoor recreation such as fly-fishing through nonconventional means, like the Iron Fly and American Flydol, a hybrid of karaoke and fly-tying show-off.
“By doing these events, we get the opportunity to introduce fly-fishing and fly tying to people who would otherwise not be introduced. It’s not who’s the best fly tie-er; it’s who’s having the best time,” Teper said. “It’s a darn good time.”
Mossy Creek co-owner Colby Trow said the shop took over hosting the event after a few collegiate groups banded together to bring Iron Fly to Harrisonburg years ago. While participants are tasked with creating clever fish snacks, Trow said the event is designed to be accessible to people with little to no experience with fly-fishing as a gateway to interest folks.
“It actually tries to keep the local experts from coming out here and trying to win prizes. It’s more inclusive of an event. We have lots of kids who have never tied flies and people just walking into the brewery. ... It’s a no-skills required kind of event,” Trow said.
Massanutten Trout Unlimited is a local chapter of a nationwide conservation project to protect freshwater systems and their inhabiting aquatic species. For the Valley organization, cold water conservation is focused on protecting the native Eastern brook trout that resides in the George Washington National Forest and Blue Ridge water systems. Trow said the event typically brings in between $500 to $600, and Massanutten Trout Unlimited uses the funds to promote education and safety of waterways such as Mossy and Beaver creeks.
Massanutten Trout Unlimited President Richard Foust said one of the organization’s biggest projects is Trout in the Classroom, which partners with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to supply 24 middle schools in the Valley with fertilized trout eggs, which students observe and care for until it is time to release them into the waterways. It also supports the Beaver Creek Invitational Fly Fishing Tournament, a competition between disabled veterans.
Tables will be set up with tying stations equipped with vises and tools for competitors to try their hand at tying flies in kooky challenges such as one-armed wooly buggers or blind-folded San Juan worms. Each challenge is either timed or for review by a panel of judges consisting of seasoned fly fishers. Winners from each phase will win gift cards, store merchandise or sponsored swag.
“We change the participants every round usually. It keeps the event different and fresh every year because it’s not the same people participants every time in every challenge. We’ll have an 11-year-old kid competing against a 70-year-old woman,” Trow said. “Everyone is giggling and laughing with it.”
Teper said Iron Fly competitions have grown in popularity across the nation since Pig Farm Ink began the trend in 2011, and he has seen consistent growth of about 1,000 new people joining the fly-fishing community each year.
“They all walk away having an experience they wouldn’t have if we didn’t do it. I think if young people are going to get introduced into the outdoors, there’s gotta be people there to hold their hand,” he said. “Truly, it’s something different for everyone. If you come out, you’ll find how it fits into your world.”
Foust learned to fly fish 60 years ago from his father and has been a part of Trout Unlimited for over 20 years, but he said before Iron Fly came to the area, the organization’s events were mostly educational and a bit bland to attend. Now, the competition brings new energy to the community for everyone to enjoy and learn a little about his favorite sport.
“All of this creates an atmosphere that is exciting and energetic and brings not just the participants but everybody in the room involved. In a lot of ways, it’s like watching a horse race,” Foust said.
On top of donations from attendees, Pale Fire Brewing is also kicking $1 for each pint sold. Iron Fly is on Friday and begins at 7 p.m., but the competition will go from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Participation is free and encouraged to anyone.
