Spring’s timid rays bask the road in a tempered warmth as bicyclists roam to and fro. The image could describe any average day any other year. But in contrast to an isolated world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their presence stands out, and the cyclists are not simply out in defiance of government advisories — they are on a mission.
GiddyUp Courier is the bicycle-powered delivery service in Harrisonburg that is working to connect a community trapped indoors to its cherished local businesses. While consumerism hangs in a disoriented balance, threatening small businesses to close, GiddyUp is bringing groceries, entrees and even over-the-counter medicine door to door to keep locally owned and operated businesses afloat.
“The key to all this is we are absolutely viewing this through a lens of keeping this responsible. This is not about a cash grab or a business opportunity. This is our service,” founder Nick Waite said. “We can mitigate risk pretty easily by taking standard precautions, and it’s something that’s making us feel much more connected with the community.”
GiddyUp has taken on many new customers over the past week, and interest in employment has increased. However, Waite said sales are not necessarily going up because people are also concerned about finances as workplaces close and financial stability is pulled out from under them.
“We’ve gotten a significant number of new customers, but I wouldn’t say people are ordering delivery like crazy. It’s been steady, but I think overall we haven’t seen the peak of it yet because there’s a lot of people that are loading up on groceries … and delivery at the end of the day isn’t the cheapest way to get food,” Waite said.
Many locals celebrate the city’s alternatives to big-box and chain retail destinations, and Waite said both customers and businesses have been moving away from using corporate services like UberEats and Grubhub to support the local economy.
“Delivery is a hot topic right now. We’re getting lumped into the support local businesses downtown thing, which is awesome, and we’re seeing people transition from corporate brands to us,” Waite said. “Right now the big thing is pushing people to continue to support local, especially service industry workers, and we’re part of that. So for right now, there’s overwhelming support for what we’re doing. Everybody has their opinions, but so far the loudest ones are positive.”
Amid the nervousness she feels for the unknown, Harrisonburg resident Jennifer Ulrich said she plans to place food orders through GiddyUp Courier to reduce her fear of exposure while still giving her money to local restaurants and services.
“I understand the need to flatten the curve, but I also see it as a way to support the restaurants and the riders,” she said. “I want to find ways to support the small businesses in our area during this time.”
Looping around town, GiddyUp is made up of a rotating team of 15 riders spinning wheels to keep the economy moving. Courier Glen Thomas, who has been riding for GiddyUp for over two years, said connecting with people even briefly through delivery has always been rewarding, but the current situation exponentially instills a sense of pride in the work he is doing.
“You see familiar faces all the time and interact with people downtown a lot, so it has a sense of community doing that, but it’s also nice in times like these when people cannot leave their homes. It’s nice that they’re supporting businesses and still being a part of the Harrisonburg community,” he said. “What we’re doing is important right now to help people stay afloat and maintain a sense of community while people are alone. We’ve actually had an uptick in flower deliveries. People are sending little notes of encouragement to one another.”
In addition to the delivery options ranging from gifts to court filings listed on GiddyUp’s website and app, customers are welcome to call and ask for other services, such as postal deliveries or medication pickup.
Brothers Craft Brewing began a partnership with GiddyUp earlier this month and has extended curbside pickup for customers, a service referred to as Bros Thru, in the wake of the pandemic. Taproom manager Josh Harold said any Brothers Craft beer can be added onto a meal delivery order from neighboring restaurants through the delivery app to further extend support in the area.
“Not only can they deliver beer for us, but people can order dinner from any local restaurants and also add to their order our beer,” Harold said. “The great thing about GiddyUp is if you order dinner through them and beer from us as well, you’re supporting three local businesses. … Even if you’re just having our beer delivered, that’s two local businesses.”
Sanitation efforts have been adopted such as hand-washing and cleaning between each order, and riders can leave deliveries at the door or curbside for customers if requested. Thomas said the business will continue connecting patrons to friends and businesses for as long as it can to maintain resilience in the face of fear.
“We feel it’s beneficial to the community as a whole weather this really uncertain time, and it’s allowing people support in that way,” Thomas said. “It’s nice to have a little interaction with the outside world in a time where everyone feels alone, so we’re trying to make it feel as responsible as possible because we don’t take it lightly.”
