BROADWAY GOBBLERS
Coach: Scott Martin (third season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 7-17 (Lost in Valley District semifinals)
Key Returners: A.C. Swartz, senior, center (7.8 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 3.2 bpg); Emma Bacon, junior, guard (9.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.3 apg); Aliza Lokey, junior, guard (7.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.2 apg).
Key Losses: Hannah Phares (9.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.0 apg).
Promising Newcomers: Riley Saverance, sophomore, forward; Lindsey Wimer, sophomore, guard.
Martin Says: “This is a fun group to be around. They all enjoy being together. There is a hunger to grow and improve the way they play the game both individually and as a unit. Even though there are a lot of changes to how games are normally played I hope we can take the next step towards playing the best basketball we can play.
EASTERN MENNONITE FLAMES
Coach: Andy Routzahn (first season)
District: Blue Ridge
Last Season: 13-11 (Lost in Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III first round)
Key Returners: Avery Nussbaum, junior, guard (9.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.0 spg); Halie Mast, senior, guard (11.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 3.2 spg); Emma Myers, senior, forward (1.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)
Key Losses: Maya Ferrell (7.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 3.1 spg); Joelle Blosser (4.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.3 spg); Malia Bauman (1.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.2 spg).
Promising Newcomers: Alyssa Flanders, freshman; Makayla Darcus, eighth grade.
Routzahn Says: “It has taken a team effort to make this season possible. School administrators, parents, school staff, community health advisors and the athletic director have worked so incredibly hard to provide an opportunity for these student athletes to compete through the ever changing climate of our new world with COVID-19. We are grateful for the opportunity to compete this year and it brings us great pride to have such a supportive school community at Eastern Mennonite.”
EAST ROCKINGHAM EAGLES
Coach: Paul Comer (11th season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 3-20 (Lost in Bull Run District quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Makenna Siever (6.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.3 spg) senior, guard; Lexi Baugher, senior, forward (7.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.4 spg); Lexi Campbell, senior, guard (7.3 ppg); Sarah Smith, junior, guard (3.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.1 spg); Kaicey Foltz, sophomore, guard (1.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Carly Fincham, sophomore, center; Ashlyn Herring, sophomore, forward.
Key Losses: Sage Fox (3.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 spg); Naomi Gibson.
Promising Newcomers: Summer Smith, sophomore, guard; Kamdyn Kilby, freshman, guard; Alexis Kisling, freshman, guard; Lauren Townsend, freshman, guard.
Comer Says: “This team has been one of the most resilient and dedicated teams we've had in a while. Our staff felt like we had a great offseason with our kids working on skill development and addressing a lot of things we felt held us back last season. Will be interesting to see how that translates to the games. Our kids are grateful for the opportunity to compete so we're excited to get started.”
FORT DEFIANCE INDIANS
Coach: Patrick Hartley (13th season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 19-5 (Lost in Region 3C semifinals)
Key Returners: Kiersten Ransome, junior, guard (17.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 3.3 spg); Lilian Berry, junior, guard (8.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.6 spg); MaKayla Kershner, senior, guard (5.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Adriana Shields (1.5 ppg), sophomore; Kaleigh Hostetter, junior (1.3 ppg).
Key Losses: Bri Allen (5.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.4 spg); Meredith Lloyd (6.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.5 spg).
Promising Newcomers: Ellie Cook, sophomore; Trinity Hedrick, freshman; Marissa Hansbrough, junior; Sara Wine, junior; Tia Hostetter, sophomore.
Hartley Says: “We are a young but experienced team that is lacking in size but makes up for it in athleticism. We will be a blue-collar team who will work from whistle to whistle and play with a ton of grit.”
LURAY BULLDOGS
Coach: Joe Lucas (fifth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 29-2 (Lost in Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship)
Key Returners: Brynlee Burill, senior, guard (12.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.0 apg); Emilee Weakley, junior, forward (26.5 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.6 apg); Jaidyn McClung, sophomore, forward (8.0 ppg, 12.7 rpg); Averie Alger, junior, guard (5.4 ppg, 3.9 apg).
Key Losses: Courtney Fox.
Promising Newcomers: Emily Donovan, freshman, guard; Lexie Vile, junior, forward.
Lucas Says: “This year's team has taken on the pandemic and the past eight months better than I could have asked for. The focus is on controlling what we can control, doing everything right that we possibly can and trusting our kids and the culture that has been established.”
PAGE COUNTY PANTHERS
Coach: E.J. Wyant (fifth season)
District: Bull Run District
Last Season: 15-11 (Lost in Region 2B semifinals)
Key Returners: Leah Hilliard, junior, forward (9.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg); Taylor Hankins, senior, forward (9.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.0 spg); Caris Lucas, junior, guard (8.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Morgan Lucas, senior, forward (3.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Gracie Mason, junior, guard (3.8 ppg); Hannah Southers, senior, guard (4.2 ppg).
Key Losses: Abbey Nauman (7.8 ppg).
Promising Newcomers: Adryn Martin, freshman, forward; Alexis Frymyer, sophomore, guard; Montana Foltz, sophomore, forward.
Wyant Says: “I feel really good about this team. We have some upperclassmen who are hungry and are great leaders. I am also excited about the progress of our younger players. … I love our team. I believe in them. If they work hard every day, put the team first and play for each other, they can accomplish anything.”
SPOTSWOOD TRAILBLAZERS
Coach: Chris Dodson (18th season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 28-2 (Won Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship)
Key Returners: Abby Branner, senior, guard (12.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 apg); Kayci Carrier, senior, guard (3.0 ppg, 2.0 apg); Zoli Khalil, sophomore, guard (3.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
Key Losses: Stephanie Ouderkirk (16.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 4.0 apg); MacKenzie Freeze (7.0 ppg, 5.0 apg); Lexi Bennington-Horton (10.0 ppg); Madisyn Forloines (7.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg).
Promising Newcomers: Emmah Payne, junior, guard; Brooke Morris, sophomore, guard; Neveah Good, junior, forward.
Dodson Says: “Team speed is at an all-time high and versatility will be a strength this year, allowing us to spread the floor and get kids in position to use their strengths.”
TURNER ASHBY KNIGHTS
Coach: Rob Lovell (29th season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 24-5 (Lost in Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Becca Shiflet, senior, guard (11.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.6 spg); Addie Riner, senior, guard (11.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.9 spg); Gracie Moyers, senior, guard (5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.9 spg); Alyssa Swartley, senior, forward (8.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.2 spg); Leah Kiracofe, junior, forward (12.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.9 spg, 1.0 bpg).
Key Losses: N/A
Promising Newcomers: Brynne Gerber, freshman, guard; Raevin Washington, freshman, forward; Adeline Sajko, freshman, guard; Kendall Simmers, freshman, guard.
Lovell Says: “We have a chance to be pretty good, but you never know how that translates into wins and losses. If we're able to consistently put the orange thing in the orange thing, we should be competitive with anyone on our schedule.”
