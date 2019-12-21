With rosy cheeks, gift-giving and jolly laughs all around— the only thing missing is the big, red coat. Anyone can tap into the magic of Santa tonight at the toys and talent event at Restless Moons Brewing.
Negringo Productions is hosting the open mic and toy drive to commemorate regional talent and collect gifts for underprivileged children. Program director Marco Montanez acts as a comedian under the stage name Mar’ko Dee and said the event is an opportunity to showcase poetry, music and comedy for a cause.
“It’s all positivity. Even if you’re not the best, you can still feel good about it,” Montanez said.
Jasmine Burrill, co-director of Neringo Productions, is a Harrisonburg rhythm and blues artist who will sing “This Christmas.” Burrill said she frequents open mic events, but those hosted by Negringo Production offer a much more welcoming and inclusive setting for performers.
“I think he’s doing a good job just by kind of bringing Harrisonburg together; doing something positive. Like there’s other open mics at other places, but this one I feel like is a little different,” Burrill said. “With the positive of doing the toys; I think that’s awesome.”
Persons over 21 years of age may attend with a suggested donation of $5 or a toy to benefit low-income families. Those who donate a children’s present will also earn a ticket to purchase their first draft pint for $1, and there are 12 pours currently on tap.
While various toy drives funnel support to families staying in affordable housing or shelters, Montanez said he spotted a hole for families residing in mobile homes.
“Originally, I had intended to go to some of the apartment complexes — Harris Gardens, Mosby Court — some of the lower income areas, but I heard some of those areas had already received that kind of assistance,” Montanez said. “I was thinking of some of the places that got overlooked — trailer parks.”
Jeffrey Moon, owner of Restless Moons Brewing, said the taproom frequently opens its doors to local talent and hosts events for the community, but the added twist of contributing holiday cheer to neighboring families is a priceless addition.
“They are planning on distributing them equally to various trailer parks around town. They noticed a lot of toy drives are going to specific apartment complexes, and trailer parks were being overlooked,” Moon said. “I’m glad they thought of it because when they mentioned it to me, it makes sense.”
Chanello’s pizza will be available for sale at the event, and both Chanello’s and Restless Moons will continue collecting toys through Sunday at noon.
Maleke Jones is an emerging Harrisonburg hip-hop artist under the stage name Meechy Jay, who debuted four years ago. Jones first collaborated with Negringo Productions two weeks ago at Jalapeño Southwest Grill and said Montanez has a special ability for enlivening an evening and creating an electric environment.
“Marco was an excellent host. He has that ‘it’ factor to make him into a great host,” Jones said. “He’s friendly, knows how to talk to people, capture and keep their attention. He’s a people person to say the least.”
Jones will perform various original songs as well as a few accompaniments depending on the turnout. Next year, Jones will perform in New York’s Coast 2 Coast Live artist showcase concert.
The night of talent starts at 9 p.m. and door prizes will be announced every half-hour. Prizes include gift cards to Smoothie King, Anna Joy’s Bridal & Formalwear and Sylvia’s Pets, so if the talent does not draw your interest, then come with a gift at the possibility of leaving with a gift.
