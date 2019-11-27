Arm in arm, clutching each other for support, Dan and Nancy Brubaker climbed onto a makeshift stage in front of hundreds at the front of the Shenandoah Valley Conference Center to accept an award for their lifetime history of dedicating financial support for local nonprofits.
Annually celebrated on the Monday before Thanksgiving, National Philanthropy Day is a time to recognize the philanthropic efforts of organizations and individuals. For nearly 30 years, the Shenandoah Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has celebrated with a luncheon and award ceremony to honor the season by offering thanks to those who give back beyond the season of giving.
Longtime players in the community-philanthropy game, Dan and Nancy Brubaker were nominated by Bridgewater Retirement Community for the Individual Philanthropists award.
“I think they are extraordinary. They would never say that, but they are an extraordinary couple and have made an extraordinary impact on our community,” Bridgewater Retirement Community president Rodney Alderfer said. “Our community is a better place because of the involvement of Dan and Nancy and their family.”
Dan Brubaker grew up in Franklin County, and his wife in Rockingham County, but the two met in their youth while taking the train to Chicago as state winners of a 4-H recognition.
Growing up on a farm and later starting his own, Dan Brubaker said agriculture has always been his love. After passing along the farm in Ottobine to his son, Dan Brubaker started Virginia Silo Company, which builds silos along the East Coast. Brubaker recently sold the company and now is invested in the real estate of Harrisonburg.
Dan Brubaker said his love for philanthropy stemmed from his upbringing, and he continued to work for the community because the positivity always comes back around.
“I found out anything you give away returns tenfold, and I’ve seen it happen so many times in my life,” he said.
Other awards given on Monday included Youth in Philanthropy, Corporate Philanthropy and Spirit of Philanthropy.
Spirit of Philanthropy is an honor that recognizes an individual or small business that dedicates time and leadership to the community. This year’s honoree was Alan L. Shelton, a previous recipient of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s Charlie Wampler Jr. Community Builder award. Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the local United Way, nominated Shelton for his widespread dedication to helping those in need.
“We need more Alan Sheltons in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. There aren’t many organizations in this community that Alan has not been involved with,” Toni-Holsinger said. “It’s that kind of passion that I want to bring to my work and that Alan encourages other people to do as well.”
F&M Bank was nominated by Big Brothers Big Sisters for the Corporate Philanthropist Award. Executive Director of the youth nonprofit Lindsey Douglas presented the award and said the bank has invested over $50,000 and associates over $20,000 to help children find mentors in the community.
“F&M Bank is there when there’s any opportunities to support nonprofit work and to sponsor an event. Not only have they had consistent sponsorship … but they also invest to start new programs,” Douglas said. “F&M is intentional about the work they do across the community to make a difference.”
Aaron Greene, senior vice president of F&M Bank, climbed onstage to collect the award and said the mission of the bank is dedicated to caring for the people of the region.
“We’ve been around this Valley since 1908, and we continue to invest in our community, not just through the work that we do, but also the volunteering and the donations and the way that we support our community. And I think that says a lot about our culture,” Greene said.
J.R. Snow, manager of Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley, nominated James Madison University’s Kappa Pi Art and Art History Honor Fraternity for the Youth in Philanthropy Award. The fraternity planned and hosted an arts festival to collect money for the children’s charity, which Snow said was so successful that he plans to continue it each year.
Cole Welter, the faculty advisor for Kappa Pi, received the award because the students are out of town on holiday break. Welter has advised the fraternity for over 20 years and said JMU’s program is the largest chapter of over 300 in the country.
The Shenandoah Chapter of AFP made a $100 contribution to Blue Ridge Community College, nominated by the school’s executive director, Amy Laser Kiger, whose card was randomly drawn from a basket.
Each year, the organization hosts the event to recognize a handful of charitable members from Rockingham and Augusta counties, as well as the surrounding area. Kate Renalds, chapter president, said the annual function is held to remind the community of the lasting impact philanthropy has on people and honor those who have gone above and beyond to give.
“The people that win these awards, they don’t do it for any kind of recognition, and it’s not why any of us do it … but what they do is so important that they deserve recognition,” Renalds said.
