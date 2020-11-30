Every Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks Giving Tuesday, a global philanthropic movement started in 2012 by New York's 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.
More than 55 nonprofits in the area are asking for donations today — some in need of counseling tools, some for cleaning supplies, others for grant funds — all to further their ability to serve the community.
The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County published its fourth annual "Giving Back" guide outlining participating organizations and requests for monetary or item donations.
"Donors' interests are varied, some very specific and others simply want to give back to a community they call home," said Revlan Hill, executive director of the foundation. "We aspire to create and manage many more charitable funds to serve this community today and in perpetuity."
Donors can send a check directly to organizations or contact the foundation to establish a charitable fund to benefit several nonprofits.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
