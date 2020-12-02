For more than 50 years, Red Front Supermarket served as a Harrisonburg mom and pop grocery store. Down the street, neighbor Nancy Munoz watched as the retail hub emptied aisles and cleared shelves earlier this year before being repurposed as the new location for thermal homeless shelter Open Doors.
As the weather has taken a turn for the cold and rainy, Munoz watched the waves of people without homes flock to Open Doors for protection, and she decided to coordinate a supply drive to uplift the needs of Open Doors. Starting on Tuesday, known as Giving Tuesday, until Dec. 15, FairField Center and NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center will collect in-demand supplies such as hygienic and food items for the local shelter.
At the new space, Open Doors’ capacity is 45 beds. Joel Ballew, executive director, said recent days have seen nearly 40 guests every night, and he expects the incoming wintry weather will bring the shelter to capacity soon.
“At this point, we’re expecting to be at capacity regularly. We’re just grateful we have a safe location we can use throughout the coldest months of winter,” he said. “It’s safe to say things that keep you warm in the cold are what’s useful.”
Ballew said knitters in the area have frequently brought gloves, scarves, mittens and hats, which are greatly needed, but the shelter does not generally accept clothing. According to Open Doors’ list of accepted donations, items of greatest need include women’s underwear, travel-sized toiletries and prewrapped silverware.
As a client service coordinator at FairField Center, Munoz often represents and supports community members, but she said watching the constant service from Open Doors inspired her to stretch out the generous nature of Giving Tuesday beyond her workplace.
“In addition to asking for support for our individual nonprofits, we felt it was something we needed to do for our community,” she said. “Seeing the difficulties and seeing all these people that are not in such a great position at the moment. ... Every year they do a lot for these people, and I think why not do something for them for this event and this day.”
Ballew said a lack of shelter and contagion risks go hand-in-hand, making 2020 an additionally challenging year for people without stable housing.
“Evictions are fueling COVID outbreaks, so we’re thinking about the ‘e’ word too, evictions, and the difficulties of life people are facing alongside the pandemic,” Ballew said.
Nonperishable food items, such as canned produce and proteins, coffee grounds and packaged carbs are among the top meal items needed. Open Doors does not accept air mattresses, sleeping bags, household items, children’s items or clothing. Instead, people are encouraged to bring such items to a clothing closet such as Vertical Connection Ministries International or Otterbein United Methodist Church, where Open Doors guests often pick up coats and apparel.
“One of the reasons we haven’t gotten too far into accepting clothing donations is because in large part there are other social, basically, nonprofits that do that,” Ballew said. “Open Doors hasn’t gotten into that because, honestly, with moving from location to location, it was flat out just a space issue.”
Before setting up shop for this season at the former Red Front, Open Doors rotated its location weekly among houses of worship.
Harrisonburg resident Mike Davis said he tries to spread out donations to several organizations throughout the year but makes several donations on Giving Tuesday each year in solidarity, commitment and celebration of neighborly cooperation. Open Doors was among the nonprofits Davis donated money to on Tuesday.
“It fills such a critical need,” he said. “Homelessness and houselessness is something that we should work every day to reduce, but until we do, Open Doors provides a safe place for our fellow residents to go.”
Ballew said donated items are greatly appreciated along with volunteers to clean and organize the shelter and dinner donations, but the greatest support is monetary donations to help pay for the move into the former Red Front space.
“We have funding that is helping us with our costs that of course increased this year for the need to lease a space basically, so we have new bills or utilities that we’re paying,” Ballew said. “We have lease payments we’re working at, and financial gifts go towards keeping the lights on and doors open.”
According to Open Doors’ website, $10 can provide a shelter guest with essential clothing or hygiene items, $25 equals the cost of one night’s stay and $150 covers a hot meal for a full shelter.
“We’re really grateful for ways people are supporting us right now,” Ballew said. “That is all going directly to effectively providing shelter to people who don’t have a home, and we’re deeply grateful for that.”
