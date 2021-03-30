BROADWAY — It was the type of moment Keenan Glago eagerly awaited.
“That’s what you live for as a quarterback," the 6-foot-1 Harrisonburg junior quarterback said, with a smile. "They were bringing the house, so you feel the pressure a bit. That’s football, though. That’s what you live for, man.”
Glago led the Blue Streaks on a 20-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jazen Walker with 9.2 seconds remaining that gave Harrisonburg a thrilling 21-14 rivalry win over Broadway at BHS on Tuesday.
With the victory, the Blue Streaks ended the Gobblers' hopes of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2014 this season. Harrisonburg also earned its sixth straight win over Broadway with their last loss coming in that same year.
“It’s unbelievable," Blue Streaks first-year coach Josh Carico said. "We’ve had a lot of things thrown our way and we’ve overcome it. The only thing we control is our effort and our attitude and we just have to keep pushing through.”
The back-and-forth battle came down to the wire with the Gobblers using some trickery late to take a lead with 2:17 remaining and stealing momentum back.
Brayden Hinkle took a pitch and then tossed it on a reverse to Bryce Suters, who then threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Landen Stuhlmiller that set Broadway up at the HHS 7. Two plays later, Stuhlmiller scored from 5 yards out and Lucas Benavides nailed the extra point to give the Gobblers a slim 14-13 advantage.
But the Streaks kept battling with Glago slowly slicing up the BHS defense with tosses to Walker and Elijah Pinedo along with a run from Tyrell Foster.
Facing fourth-and-15 at the Broadway 33, Glago tossed up a last-minute deep ball to Walker but the Gobblers were called for pass interference on the play. Two plays later, Broadway was called for the same penalty for a second time.
“I’m a super proud coach tonight," Gobblers second-year coach Danny Grogg said. "It’s just a tough break at the end there. You’re going to be dealt with that as a coach. Do I agree with the call? No, but that is life. You’re not going to agree with everything. Any coach in America will tell you that tough calls don’t go your way sometimes. That’s what happened tonight. … At the end of the day, those guys are human beings, too. We fought. We’ve dealt with adversity all year and we just have to answer again.”
After the two pass interference calls moved Harrisonburg inside the Gobblers' 10-yard line, Glago connected with Walker for their third, and final, touchdown.
“We put it in this week and we just executed," Carico said of the late-game drive from the Blue Streaks offense. "I’m super proud. We believed the whole game and we didn’t give up. That’s the biggest thing. We just didn’t give up.”
Walker had a huge night for Harrisonburg with six catches for 128 yards and all three scores. Glago finished 14-of-38 passing for 236 yards while Javante Chacon had 10 carries for 87 yards and Foster added five carries for 41 more.
"That’s pretty much our goal for every game," Walker said. "We want to get that two-man game going and dominate. Once we get into that rhythm, it feels good. It feels like we’re the best in the state, for real. Nobody can stop us.”
Stuhlmiller was 9-of-24 passing for 73 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Gobblers (3-2) and also had eight carries for 35 yards and a 30-yard reception. Cameron Showalter had 12 carries for 53 yards to lead the run game.
“I have so much respect for [Broadway] and the way they bring pressure," Glago said. "We just had to make a couple of adjustments and take advantage of the quick game. I think that really worked for us.”
Broadway will have an incredibly short turnaround with its season finale set for Thursday against Waynesboro. Although the Gobblers will not reach the postseason this year, Grogg said he's satisfied with the growth they've displayed.
“All they did was just believe in our mentality that we’ve been preaching from this summer," Grogg said while crediting the Broadway seniors. "They bought in, believed in me as a coach and in our staff. It’s a tough break. We will have to rally our guys, but I’m proud of everything we’ve done this year with our players and our coaching staff. I’m super proud of all of them.”
For the Streaks (2-2), a playoff berth could still be a possibility with a win against Spotswood. Carico said he wasn't sure of the scenario after the game.
Regardless, a win Tuesday went a long way for a team riding a two-game losing streak.
And for Glago, it was a moment he had been waiting for for a long time.
“This means so much for our team after all that we’ve faced with canceled games and stuff," Glago said. "It’s been really tough on us and this just means so much to come together as a team and get a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.