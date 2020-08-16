As fears of COVID-19 spread throughout the Shenandoah Valley, people rushed to grocery stores to stock up on essentials.
They soon found empty meat cases, prompting the age-old question: Where’s the beef?
The answer: Scattered on cattle farms throughout Rockingham County.
Seeing a need for locally produced, high-quality Angus beef at reasonable prices, GlenDor Farms opened a roadside stand Saturday at its farm at 1515 Mount Clinton Pike, just outside Harrisonburg.
Within minutes of its 10 a.m. grand opening, roughly a dozen people filled the parking lot waiting for their turn to shop for beef, lamb and sausage.
Robbie Hinkle, 49, of Harrisonburg, was among the first to purchase some hamburgers and sausage.
“I really think it’s a good idea,” Hinkle said. “You really can’t get fresh meat locally.”
GlendDor Farms, a 130-acre grass farm, is named in honor of Glendon and Dorothy Blosser, who founded the farm in the 1940s.
The farm and stand are owned by Myron Blosser and managed by his son, the fourth generation, Bryce Blosser, 25.
Bryce Blosser said he’s proud to be starting a new venture at the family farm.
“It’s exciting, especially now because you have to be an entrepreneur. … You have to be creative,” he said. “They laid the foundation, and we’re taking it to the next level.”
Up until Saturday, the farm had a long tradition of selling beef in bulk. Customers could order whole, half or quarter shares. The cattle would be sent to a butcher and then distributed to the customer.
After COVID-19 arrived, Bryce Blosser said, more people started to search for locally produced food. He said people were concerned about the commercial production of their meat and the food supply chain in general. He said the virus showed the country’s weakness in mass production.
He said many couldn’t afford to purchase an entire cow at once or didn’t have the freezer space. So, he started working on a new business venture to sell individual cuts of U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected beef.
“It allows us to reach a lot more customers,” he said, adding that a pound of ground beef sells for $4. The stand also sells a variety of steaks, burger patties, short ribs, sausage, pork chops and lamb. Customers can also purchase 45-pound sample packs for $325.
Blosser said he hopes the trend toward buying local continues, not just with meat but with produce and dairy.
“We have enough cattle in the Shenandoah Valley to feed a lot of people,” Blosser said. “You can get your meat and eggs from your neighbors down the street.”
John Bell, 57, did just that. He lives essentially across the street on Lincolnshire Drive.
“We get to eat food that is [raised] just up the hill from our house,” he said. “This is the way it used to be when I grew up. It’s the way it should be.”
While the new store attracted many locals, it also drew in some out-of-towners.
Ken Shank, 59, of West Liberty, Ohio, grew up in the Valley. He’s in town visiting family.
He said GlenDor Farm will be a spot he visits when he’s in town.
“You know where it comes from, how it’s been treated and handled and that it’s not factory produced,” he said.
