The Don Glick Classic will have a new twist at Bridgewater College this weekend.
The long-running men's basketball event, held for several years in December while also including Eastern Mennonite University, will feature a Wittenberg team that is ranked No. 3 in the nation in d3hoops.com
.
The Eagles will face Wittenberg on Saturday at 4 p.m. while EMU will oppose the Ohio school on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Royals play The Apprentice School on Saturday at 2 p.m. while Bridgewater opposes that Tidewater-area school on Sunday at 3 p.m.
"I don't know if we have had a team as highly regarded to the Glick tournament - maybe ever," Bridgewater coach Steve Enright said Friday of Wittenberg. "They are obviously very good. It will be a good test for us on Saturday and for Mennonite on Sunday."
Wittenberg won small-college national titles in 1961 and 1977. This year's team is 5-0 and has four players averaging at least 11 points per contest.
Both Bridgewater and EMU have faced top 10 teams already this season.
The Eagles, 3-5 overall, lost 97-55 at No. 8 Randolph-Macon of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in Ashland on Dec. 4. But Bridgewater bounced back for an ODAC win against Emory & Henry three days later.
"Right now they are the standard of what you need to get to," Enright said of Randolph-Macon. "That is the bar; you have to figure out how to get there. The score was lopsided; we were just missing some shots we have made in other games. I think my guys learned how to bounce back from setbacks in that game" to down Emory & Henry.
EMU (1-7) lost at No. 9 Marietta in Ohio by a count of 92-53 last month. The Royals also regrouped and won the next day, beating La Roche in the Marietta Shrine Tournament.
"Marietta is a veteran team and Wittenberg is too," EMU coach Melvin Felix said. "These guys have been (at that schools) two or three years and developed their bodies. That is a big part of being where you want to go."
Felix said The Apprentice School (5-3) has a shooting guard that averages about 12 points per game. "They are a good team and play hard," he said. "They have some guys who are really good."
Senior guard Chandler Murray leads BC with an average of 17.9 points per game. Tim Jones, a junior guard for EMU, paces the Royals at 14.6 points per contest and is averaging 3.6 assists per game.
Enright is in his first season as the head coach for Bridgewater but is no stranger to the program. He was an assistant for three seasons before working as an assistant at Division I VMI in Lexington during the 2018-19 campaign.
Once again Bridgewater will include a canned food drive as part of the event that has been held for years in December. Fans can get in free by bringing a canned food item.
"We always do the food drive," Enright said. "It is a good tradition around here and it is four good basketball games. It is a good event for the community."
"I love that we are part of it," Felix said of the Glick Classic. "What Bridgewater does with it is awesome. We like going to it."
