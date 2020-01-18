Welcome home, queens.
Tonight, female impersonators from Rhinestone Productions are returning to the stage at Habana Cafe, previously the Artful Dodger, for the first time since the former business was shut down in December of 2018.
“You can’t put a price tag on that feeling of — you may have a house, you have the structure, but this is home,” said Jayda Knight, CEO of Rhinestone Productions.
Knight first planted the seed for Rhinestone Productions in 2003 as The Harrisonburg Pride Show. After a few years hosting Pride, the organization began offering different opportunities for performers as Rhinestone Mafia Productions. Since then, it dropped “Mafia” to cater to all age groups and has since expanded to host various pageants such as Miss Gay Harrisonburg, Miss Gay Shenandoah Valley and Miss Statuesque.
Growing from a niche drag ensemble to being the primary hub for female impersonation shows was no easy task. Knight said hosting the first show at Artful Dodger meant taking a “leap of faith,” both as a novice entertainment organizer and with the uncertainty of how the community would receive them. The night sold out and from there Rhinestone Productions took off to become a monthly staple at the former downtown venue.
“I’m a firm believer in when you sign on to do something, if you do it out of the kindness of your heart and with the right intentions, it will be successful,” Knight said.
This weekend marks various anniversaries — over a decade of Rhinestone Productions, one year since drag at 47 Court Square, the return of a queen from her four-year hiatus and the “dragiversary” for one local entertainer.
Liam Major is celebrating two years since his debut drag appearance as Genesis Knight. On Jan. 20, 2018, Genesis Knight performed a single number at the Artful Dodger. By joining Rhinestone Productions and discovering his drag persona, Major said he has developed a confidence to open his own jewelry business, Gemz by Genesis, be the assistant to Jayda Knight’s wig business, In2gr8ion, and shed former insecurities.
“I just love Harrisonburg. It’s been my home for seven years and starting drag and being a very insecure boy and being able to break through that with Genesis — it’s a treasure,” Major said. “If I was out there, I probably couldn’t do it; but she’s built my confidence with people. Genesis has brought me into being more confident, more outspoken, being able to talk in front of people, which before was not the case.”
As popular culture has embraced drag with Emmy-winning series “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” drag has moved away from being an underground LGBTQ medium of expression into a modern art form.
Knight said people of all ages and walks of life come out to Rhinestone Production shows to enjoy a night of humor, glam and entertainment.
“This is something unique and special, and it’s all about the experience that I want to create … that environment to where people can feel like they can come, be who they want to be and no judgment. No nothing. Just a night of fun and acceptance and love,” Knight said. “When you create that experience, it also creates dialogue and it creates intrigue.”
Joining the Knights onstage will be the current reigning Miss Gay Harrisonburg Sabrina Laurence, and one artist who has not been involved in the glitz and glam of drag since January of 2016.
Miss Gay East Coast America of 2015, Nevaeh Symone, returns to the stage tonight. Jonathan Fleming first performed as Symone in 2002, was involved in the early stages of Rhinestone Productions in 2003 and previously competed and entertained at shows for 15 years before stepping away from drag to focus on his career and personal life.
Fleming said the decision to return to the stage came down to celebrating the return of drag to Rhinestone Production’s main venue in Harrisonburg. Before the Artful Dodger welcomed the entertainers, Fleming said the queens worked hard to carve out their own community spaces.
“It was called the U.C.T. Hall on Route 33, and we always had that place packed because we had no real place to go, so we had to create our own place,” Fleming said. “It was truly a family aspect. We do everything together.”
After the Artful Dodger closed, Rhinestone Productions continued performing in West Virginia and surrounding areas, but the team said nothing can replace its home. Over the past two years, Capital Ale House in Court Square has welcomed the queens back with a quarterly brunch.
From 1-3 p.m. today, the Ale House has a sold-out charity brunch to benefit the Shenandoah Valley’s chapter of Free Mom Hugs Virginia, a non-profit compiled of allies and parents who push for affirmation and equality for the LGBTQ community. Both the brunch and tonight’s homecoming are sponsored by Absolut Vodka, which has a partnership with Rhinestone Productions. The homecoming party is from 8-10 p.m. at Habana Cafe, and specialty cocktails mixed with Absolut will be served.
“It’s not about money, it’s about that experience I’ve always had there. I’ve seen so many great people come out of the Artful Dodger, now Habana Cafe, and I’ve seen so many people grow from starting there,” Fleming said. “I see it as another chapter in a long lineage history of Rhinestone Productions and female impersonation in the Valley.”
