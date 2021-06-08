Marina Carter was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs and Anna Carter had two doubles and an RBI as third-seeded Broadway defeated fourth-seeded Rockbridge County 9-6 in the Valley District softball quarterfinals at BHS.
Aliza Lokey added two hits and an RBI for the Gobblers while Allison Dean also had two hits and Serenity King finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Hannah Jenkins added a single and an RBI for Broadway in the win.
With the victory, the Gobblers will take on second-seeded Spotswood in Penn Laird in the district semifinals today at 5:30 p.m. The winner clinches a berth in next week’s Region 3C tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.