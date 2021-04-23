BROADWAY — It was another dominating effort for the Broadway girls tennis team.
The Gobblers earned their second straight shutout with a 9-0 win over Harrisonburg on Friday at home.
Laurel Roberts, Chloe Hasler, Felicity Copehnaver, Julia Trumbo, Alyssa Mongold and Faith Jones all earned singles victories for the Gobblers, who are now 2-0. The Blue Streaks fell to 0-2 with the loss.
In other prep sports:
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 0: In Penn Laird, Meg Dunnaway, Madison Cooley, Abby Branner, Grace Edwards, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight all earned singles victories in Spotswood’s 9-0 victory over Waynesboro on Friday.
Dunway and Cooley, Branner and Edwards and Wade and Rennie Shaffer then swept the doubles matches for the Trailblazers, who improved to 2-0 on the year. The Little Giants now drop to 0-2 on the season.
Turner Ashby 5, Rockbridge County 4: Anna Phillips, Kate Jones and Harper Dodd all got singles victories as part of Turner Ashby’s thrilling 5-4 Valley District victory over Rockbridge County in Lexington on Friday.
Phillips and Jones and Jordyn Sizemore and Emily Davidson also earned doubles wins for the Knights (1-1). Courtney Towle, Lydia Newhouse and Sophia Tryon all earned singles victories for the Wildcats (1-1) in the loss.
Page County 8, Clarke County 1: In Berryville, Grace Knighton, Summer Knight, Taylor Jenkins, Kelsey Smith and Emma Sellers all won their singles matches in Page County’s 8-1 win over Clarke County on Thursday.
Knighton and Knight, Jenkins and Faith Seal along with Smith and Sellers then swept the doubles matches to lift the Panthers (1-1) to their first victory of the season. Sydney McIntrof had the lone singles win for the Eagles (1-1).
Strasburg 5, Stonewall Jackson 4: It was a win from Rachel Shafer and Emily Velasco at No. 3 doubles that proved to be the difference in Strasburg’s thrilling 5-4 win over Bull Run District foe Stonewall Jackson on the road Thursday.
Elizabeth Kepler and Seaira Warnell also won at No. 1 doubles for the Rams (1-1) while Kepler, Shafer and Olivia Hodges earned a trio of singles victories. For the Generals (0-1), Mya Councill, Ava Pittington and Carley Thomas earned singles wins and the duo of Councill and Amelia Hess also earned a victory at the No. 2 doubles spot.
Boys Tennis
Spotswood 5, Waynesboro 4: Ryan Briggman, Alfonso Romero and Cam Cooley earned singles wins in Spotswood’s 5-4 Valley District victory over Waynesboro on Friday on the road.
Romero and Evin Yo along with Briggman and Cooley also earned doubles victories for the Trailblazers (2-0).
Grayson Wood, Camden Miller and Noah Stewart earned singles wins for the Little Giants (1-1) in the loss.
Turner Ashby 5, Rockbridge County 4: In Bridgewater, Ben Clatterbuck, Gavin Ramsey and Levi Waidelich all earned singles victories as Turner Ashby earned its first win of the season with a 5-4 victory over Rockbridge County on Friday.
Clatterbuck and Ryan Evans, along with Ramsey and Waidelich, also earned doubles victories for the Knights (1-1).
Blue Ridge School 7, Eastern Mennonite 2: Luke Huyard got the lone singles victory in Eastern Mennonite’s 7-2 loss to Blue Ridge School at home on Friday. Huyard and Alex Cline also earned a doubles win for the Flames (2-3).
