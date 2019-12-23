ELKTON — Defense is something the Broadway girls basketball team has put a major emphasis on as a team this season, according to second-year coach Scott Martin.
So naturally, after a 44-24 non-district rout of Rockingham County rival Broadway on Monday in Elkton, Martin couldn’t help but flash a smile as he walked off the court.
“The energy is like something we haven’t had this year,” said Gobblers center A.C. Swartz, who had 11 points to help lead them to their first win. “We’re all happy. We thought we’d get to this point someday because it’s been building up. Now it’s just exciting because we know we can beat other teams and know we’re capable.”
Despite some early offensive inefficiencies, Broadway held its own defensively.
The Gobblers put together a complete game and led from start to finish as as that first victory provided the team a spark it desperately needed.
“We were able to convert off their turnovers a little more this time than we were last time,” Martin said. “We were able to build on our lead and that kind of helped us gain some confidence and sustain momentum late in the third and early in the fourth. I’m very pleased with how we were able to force turnovers and score off them.”
Last week, the Eagles scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to complete a stunning come-from-behind victory over the Gobblers that left Martin frustrated with the effort.
On Monday, Broadway looked much more sharp and the result was a long-awaited win.
“We’ve always been pretty good at breaking the press,” Swartz said. “That’s been a big focus because we have a lot of speed this year and we have to rely on that. I just think we’ll continue to improve at that throughout the year.”
Swartz and Aliza Lokey led the way for Broadway (1-7) with 11 points apiece, while Hannah Phares had seven and Riley Saverance and Savannah Copenhaver had four each. Nine different players got in the scoring column for the Gobblers.
“Those are easy scores,” Martin said of Broadway’s success with getting easy buckets in transition on Monday. “We don’t have to set up anything, organize any kind of offense. We just get out and attack in transition and let the flow happen from there. We put a lot of emphasis on that, especially with our guards. We try to get downhill and make the defense come to you. We were able to establish that in a big way tonight.”
For East Rock (1-7), Sarah Smith had six points and Makenna Siever and Melody Vaughan added four each. It was the Eagles’ third straight loss since their only win.
Broadway, meanwhile, is hoping that leaving a gym with a smile for the first time will now provide the spark needed to turn the season around with a new year just days away.
“Hopefully it can give us some momentum,” Martin said. “I’ve been telling them that the district season is still in play. There’s a lot of important basketball left on our schedule. Hopefully, we can build some momentum and work on some things. It was a total team effort tonight.”
