Maybe it was the bright lights of James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium.
Perhaps, it was the fact that he was preparing to start at the quarterback position after a full offseason of workouts for the first time in his varsity career.
"I'm not going to lie," Broadway 5-foot-8, 160-pound junior quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller said on Thursday. "I was really nervous the other night."
But all the anxiety that had built up for the two-way standout for the Gobblers was quickly erased as Broadway cruised to a 35-20 thumping of East Rockingham behind a physical and dominating performance in the run game.
“Our new mentality has just been that we put our team first and not our players first," said Stuhlmiller, who had a rushing touchdown. "We want our team to succeed before we succeed. It all started up front with our line. Our line did an amazing job and so did our running backs, but it all started with the line.”
A year after winning just one game, going through multiple players at quarterback and struggling to ever rush for more than 100 yards in a single game, the Gobblers pounded the ball 37 times for 283 yards and five total touchdowns in the season-opening victory over county foe East Rockingham.
"A lot of credit goes out to our coaching staff but, more importantly, our offensive line," Broadway second-year coach Danny Grogg said of the turnaround. "Our offensive line is the group that stepped up. Last year, that was our weakest link. We were light, we were young, didn’t have the mentality that we would have liked. We worked on that in the offseason.
"It’s not so much that our offensive line has changed in terms of how much bigger we are or how much strength we have. I know we are probably a little stronger and we’re older, but it’s just our mentality that has changed. That’s what we’ve worked on since the offseason and I think that’s what ended up making our offense go."
Against the Eagles, Broadway had nine plays go for 15 yards of more. Stuhlmiller was efficient in the passing game, completing 7-of-18 passes for 122 yards. That included a big completion to 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver Nate Tinnell on the team's opening possession — a play Grogg thought opened things up offensively.
The most impressive stat for the Gobblers, however, was that the offensive line gave up zero sacks. That allowed Stuhlmiller time to operate in the pocket and also opened up holes for running backs Bryce Suters and Cameron Showalter.
“Really, our whole team has just blended together really well in the offseason," Broadway 6-foot, 345-pound offensive lineman Hayden Sherman said. "We put in so much work. The coaches told [the offensive line] that the game was going to be won in the trenches, so we just went out with that attitude and just played.”
Physicality has been a trait of almost every good Broadway team over the years.
That's why Grogg, who was a longtime assistant before taking over as head coach prior to the 2019 season, preached the importance of getting back to that style of play in the offseason as the Gobblers desperately sought a turnaround.
“That was a big statement win for us," said Suters, who also scored a touchdown. "We needed that. We brought the intensity, brought the energy. That’s what we talked about. We brought the physicality and it ended up working out well for us. The coaches have really put it into our heads that we need to be the strong kids from Broadway again. That’s what we’ve kind of taken to heart. We brought that into the game and it worked out.”
Cameron Showalter had three rushing touchdowns as well, showing off his speed at times throughout the contest. Add him along with Suters, Stuhlmiller, Tinnell and others and the Gobblers suddenly have a loaded set of skill players.
“It makes it tough on and offensive coordinator to be able to disperse the ball around, but I thought [offensive coordinator] coach [Max] Hrasky did a very good job of subbing in and out, knowing who is in the game and what we’re running," Grogg said of the offensive diversity. "When you have a flow of athletes like that, you have to figure out how to move the ball around a bit and I thought we did a good job staying balanced on offense. We kept it really simple.”
It's no secret that East Rockingham has been one of the most successful city/county programs in recent seasons, especially at the Class 2 level.
Grogg is a friend of ERHS coach Donnie Coleman and said a win like that was exactly what a team like Broadway needed to spark the change it needed.
“It was huge for our team, huge for confidence," Grogg said. "To be able to start it out against East Rock, who I have a ton of respect for along with Coach Coleman — they’re usually the more physical team on the field on Friday nights. The other night, I thought we were the more physical team and the more dominating team. To open up with a win like that against a highly-touted program, it does a lot for your team’s confidence.”
It was the type of win that Stuhlmiller, even though he insists he had faith entering the game, may have "shocked the Valley" because the Gobblers have heard the chatter in recent seasons about their lack of success on the field.
The junior quarterback admitted that talk is what motivates Broadway. And although he was nervous before stepping foot on the field on Tuesday, a clean jersey and a win provided just enough confidence for the signal-caller moving forward.
"After I saw the way they played, I’m completely comfortable with them up there," Stuhlmiller said. "I’ve got running backs that can block, receivers that can catch. I think we’re going to be all right.”
