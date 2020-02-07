BRIDGEWATER — With senior forward Ben Alderfer sidelined the remainder of the season with a concussion, Broadway coach Dwight Walton needed to make a change.
The veteran coach said he knew trying to rely solely on his five players that had been consistently in the rotation wasn’t going to last, so he challenged the entire roster.
The Gobblers responded on Friday with a convincing 53-42 win over rival Turner Ashby in front of a packed house in Valley District boys basketball action in Bridgewater.
The result snapped a four-game winning streak for the up-and-coming Knights.
“TA is a team now that I feel like can really put some points up,” Walton said. “They’re shooting the ball well. Coach Mathews even said, ‘Well, we don’t always see that good of defense.’ I take that as a huge compliment coming from him. I know we defended hard and had hands in faces, so I think that wears on them and kept them from getting in a rhythm. That was our whole plan. We didn’t want to let them get comfortable.”
Turner Ashby has been hot from three-point range during its recent success, but neither team could get going offensively in the first half as visiting Broadway held a six-point lead.
In the third, however, Gobblers forward Nate Tinnell scored 11 of his 15 points as Broadway opened up a double-digit advantage. The Gobblers never looked back.
“Any time we get some transition going off our defense, the energy picks up a notch,” Walton said. “Offensively, we don’t have to overthink. Once we hit a couple of shots, we get relaxed. Whenever you can play that style, it’s going to help you offensively.”
Wes Delawder led Broadway (15-6, 6-3 Valley) with 16 points while Gage Williford has nine, Jaxson Jameson had seven and Caleb Williams chipped in with six.
Leading the way for the Knights (7-14, 2-7 Valley) was Ethan Gerber with 15 points while Orion Angelopulos had nine and Tyson Snow, Noah Gerber and Peyton Garber each added four.
The Gobblers answered Walton’s challenge to replace Alderfer on Friday against TA.
If Broadway hopes to have success moving forward, they’ll have to continue to do so.
“We’re in this together as a group,” Walton said. “I trust my guys. They have to continue to push themselves.”
BROADWAY (54) — Jameson 1 4-4 7, Delawder 5 6-7 16, C. Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Williford 2 4-5 9, Tinnell 7 1-1 15, Williams 2 1-2 6. Totals 17 16-19 53.
TURNER ASHBY (43) — Brunk 0 0-0 0, N. Gerber 2 0-0 4, Garber 2 0-0 4, E. Gerber 6 1-1 15, Snow 2 0-0 4, Kiser 1 0-0 2, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Swinehart 1 0-0 2, Angelopulos 3 0-0 9, Spruhan 1 0-0 2, Valle 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 1-1 43.
Broadway 12 9 20 12—53
Turner Ashby 7 8 15 12—43
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Jameson, Williford, Williams), Turner Ashby 5 (Angelopulos 3, E.Gerber 2).
