PENN LAIRD — Clinging to a one-point lead and approaching just one minute remaining in the game, Bryce Suters said he knew his team needed a turnover.
As he backpedaled into coverage, he said his awareness of the situation influenced him and he turned back at Spotswood quarterback Tony Fornadel.
That, Suters said, was a mistake. Fortunately, the senior two-way standout for the Gobblers quickly realized it and made up the ground necessary in a hurry.
"I saw him throw it up, so I busted my tail to get there," said Suters, who is also a James Madison baseball signee. "Then, I just jumped up and grabbed it."
Suters' interception with 1:02 remaining kept Broadway's playoff hopes alive with a gritty 7-6 win over Valley District rival Spotswood in Penn Laird on Friday.
"Man, that was the best feeling of the night because that’s when we knew that we had sealed this tough game," Suters said of his game-saving interception.
The game was as big of a defensive battle as we've seen this season between two city/county teams, with both offenses missing out on key opportunities throughout the contest and the defenses continuously making big plays.
“I’m very proud of our defensive staff and our defensive unit," Gobblers second-year coach Danny Grogg said. "They did a heck of a job. We had to make a couple of adjustments there at halftime, but our guys played hard. I got on them a little bit and they responded. That’s all we can ask of them. A lot of credit goes to [assistant Brandon] Mays. We’re just happy to get out of here with a win."
Broadway's lone touchdown of the night came when Cameron Showalter scored from 4 yards out to cap off a seven-play, 35-yard drive on its first possession of the game. That came after the Trailblazers fumbled it away on their first play.
From there, the Gobblers never got in a rhythm offensively. Spotswood cut the lead to 7-6 with a Sam Polglase 4-yard run with 8:41 remaining in the second, but a missed extra point ultimately proved to be a major difference maker.
“We knew what we were going to get with Spotswood," Grogg said. "They have nothing to lose the rest of the year. We tried to prepare our guys for a tough ball game. Our guys came out with the win and that’s what I’m proud of. I’m not going to apologize for winning, but we know we have a lot to work on.”
Both teams drove into the other's territory in the second half and came away with nothing. A key turnover on downs with 7:26 remaining that gave the Gobblers the ball back may have been Spotswood's best chance of the night.
“We played a great game," Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett said. "Broadway made one or two more plays than we did and that’s the difference. Credit to their kids and their staff. They made that one more play than we made.”
After a couple of penalties forced Broadway to punt with 1:39 remaining and Daniel Ott pinned it at Spotswood's own 1, the Trailblazers kept fighting.
Fornadel, in his first varsity start, hit A.J. Dooms for a 32-yard completion to open up the drive and breathe hope in the SHS sideline. Just two plays later, however, his desperation heave as he avoided pressure was picked by Suters.
“We know we have to go 1-0 each week to get into the playoffs," Suters said. "That’s what we’re going to be focused on. Our mentality switches to Harrisonburg on Tuesday now and that’s all we’re going to be focused on.”
Stuhlmiller finished 6-of-11 passing for 58 yards and had 11 rushes for 79 yards on the ground. Andrue Maul provided a second-half spark for the Gobblers (3-1) with five carries for 29 yards while the two-headed rushing attack of Suters and Showalter combined for just 16 carries for 37 yards.
For the Trailblazers (1-4), Donald Lubin had 13 carries for 110 yards in a breakout performance while Tyler Stobbs had 16 carries for 69 more. Fornadel showcased improvement in the passing game, completing 5-of-14 for 60 yards.
“I had to run a lot more," Stuhlmiller said. "They were loading the box, were fast. They knew they were going to bring everything they got. It’s not what we wanted, but teams like that are the most dangerous teams you’re going to play.”
With the victory, Broadway earned its first victory over Spotswood since 2014. Coincidentally, that's the last time the Gobblers reached the postseason.
Now, with two games against Harrisonburg and Waynesboro next week in a four-day span, Broadway has its sights set on finishing the job and making history.
“Just keep grinding," Stuhlmiller said. "We’re all beat up, but we’ve got to keep grinding. We can’t play like that. We’re all beat up, adversity has hit us. We’re fighting back, though.”
