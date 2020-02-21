LYNCHBURG — Nate Tinnell scored 13 points, but fifth-seeded Broadway saw its season come to a close in a 63-45 loss to fourth-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C boys basketball quarterfinals on Friday in Lynchburg.
Jaxson Jameson and Caleb Williams added 11 points apiece for the Gobblers (17-9) while Wes Delawder finished with five and Gage Williford chipped in with three.
With the victory, the Bulldogs advance to the regional semifinals on Tuesday to take on top-seeded Charlottes with a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament on the line.
In other local sports Friday:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 96, Page County 64: Tyler Nickel exploded for 36 points and 10 assists as top-seeded East Rockingham cruised to a 96-64 rout of second-seeded Page County in the Bull Run District championship in Elkton.
Tyce McNair added 19 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a pair of blocks for the Eagles while Cooper Keyes had 15 points and Da’rius Lam finished with 12.
Also chipping in for East Rock was Kyle Evick with six points, seven rebounds and four assists.
For the Panthers, Chase Combs had a team-high 20 points while Trevor Williams added 15 and Freddy Stidham added eight.
The Eagles (23-2) will be the top seed in the Region 2B tournament and host Clarke County on Tuesday in a quarterfinal contest while Page (16-9) will be the fourth seed and host former Shenandoah District foe Staunton.
East Rock’s Austin III, Orndorff Win Regional Gold
RICHMOND — East Rockingham sophomore George Austin III won the 1600 and the 1000 at the Region 2B indoor track and field championships at the Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond on Wednesday.
Austin III was also part of the Eagles 4x400-meter relay team with Andrew Jones, Kevin May and Christian Peterson that finished third. Jones finished third in the 500 while Patrick Stapleton earned bronze in the 3200 and Tyler Alt was second in the pole vault.
For the girls, Catherine Orndorff earned the lone gold medal with a win in the shot put while Makayla Jones was second in the 300 and Glendealiz Rodriguez was third in the 55-meter dash.
The ERHS boys (73) finished third as a team while the girls (43) were seventh.
Women's Basketball
James Madison 86, Northeastern 64: James Madison reached the 20-win mark yet again as the Dukes defeated host Northeastern 86-64 on Friday in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball in Boston.
Kamiah Smalls had 25 points and five assists and Jackie Benitez had 21 points as the Dukes dominated to start their last road trip of regular-season play.
JMU, which led 70-41 after three quarters, improved to 20-4 overall and 11-2 in the CAA while Northeastern is 11-15, 7.8. The Dukes have won 20 games every season since 2005-06.
JMU ends the northern road trip Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hofstra. The Dukes host Delaware on Friday and Drexel in the regular-season finale March 1.
Drexel won at home 84-74 in overtime Friday against William & Mary and remains first in the CAA.
College Softball
James Madison 13, Austin Peay 2 (6 innings): At the University of Georgia, five JMU players scored at least two runs as the Dukes won 13-2 over Austin Peay.
Kate Gordon (Page County) and Michelle Sullivan hit homers and Sullivan drove in four runs. Kayla Bowman (1-1) picked up the win as four JMU players had at least two hits.
Georgia 20, James Madison 11 (5): In a slugest Friday night, the host Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the last of the fifth and won 20-11 over JMU.
- DN-R Sports Desk
