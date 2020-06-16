After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Brian Phillips sustained several injuries that barred him from social and physical exercise. Last year, he began volunteering at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in exchange for playtime and found healing in the sport, followed by pain when the city prohibited playing during the pandemic.
“There were some combat-related injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder, and I always had a liking for the game, and I didn’t golf for a lot of years because of my injuries. Last year was the first time I picked up a set of clubs in 16 years. And getting out there was good for my mental health,” Phillips said. “When they closed, it put a damper on me because I enjoy it, I enjoy it tremendously.”
Harrisonburg’s public golf course reopened on Friday for players to practice social distancing on the clean, green rug, and the trails have been busy since. Phillips was among the guests who sprung at the chance to play the course on Friday upon reopening.
“I only played nine holes because I haven’t played because the whole coronavirus shutdown, so I haven’t picked up a club since,” Phillips said. “I put my clubs away until it reopened and when it reopened, I went out there and played.”
Heritage Oaks is on par with increasing business as Virginia swings into Phase 2 of reopening, but for solo players, the green feels empty because tee times are delayed by 27 minutes.
Brian Mancini, parks and recreation assistant director, said the clouded skies proved little deterrence for golfers as the course was stacked with reservations in the first few days of reopening.
“We’ve had a great turnout, but we kind of expected that,” he said. “Everything we’ve done precaution-wise with coronavirus has gone pretty well because it’s less chaotic the way it’s set up right now because it lets people get back into the swing of things. That’s why we started off so slow. We’re not running at peak capacity or max capacity but starting off slow lets people get back into groove easily.”
Despite back-to-back booking, Phillips said the 27-minute spaces between tee times have taken away some of the social enjoyment of golfing since players are more isolated on the course.
“It feels more empty. The enthusiasm isn’t there. Maybe it’ll come back when they get into full swing,” he said. “The difference between then and now is before people would meet before tee-off time. They’d come over to converse, talk, drink coffee. I got to know a lot of people there but now it’s like a ghost town.”
Mancini said as the golf course finds its new rhythm, he expects the wait to decrease in increments to 20 and eventually 15 minutes.
This spring, Harrisonburg City Council cut funding for Heritage Oaks Golf Course by $468,000. Projections show Heritage Oaks being a $347,165 deficit next fiscal year, according to a proposed budget for 2021-22. This loss grows to about $787,000 when combined with the debt service of about $440,000 on the course, according to city documents. It has always operated at a loss since opening in 2001.
In recent months, two Change.org petitions were launched about the course: one in support of the course earned over 2,700 signatures, and one against has 1,144 signatures as of Monday. Ellen Shomo of Harrisonburg submitted a letter to the editor of the Daily News-Record late May urging city government to continue funding the golf course.
“The Heritage Oaks Golf Course is the best asset for senior citizens who cannot play baseball, basketball, tennis, etc. anymore. This course is the best venue for senior citizens to get physical exercise, keep good mental health and social interaction,” she wrote.
The posting drew several responses online as people argued other viable golfing options exist that do not draw subsidies from taxpayer money.
Surrounding golf courses in the area include Lakeview Golf Club east of Harrisonburg, Packsaddle Ridge Golf Course in Keezletown and Mountain Greens Golf Course at Massanutten Resort.
Harrisonburg resident Ed Hottel has been playing at Heritage Oaks since it first opened in 2001 and was a regular before it temporarily closed. During that time, Hottel said, he maintained his swing at private courses but was thrilled to play with his friends once again at Heritage Oaks.
“I play four or five times a week. I went and played the other area courses. … We played about all of them,” Hottel said, but he could not keep a smile off his face while speaking of his return to Heritage Oaks. “Love it. I love the new look of it. How they let some of it grow up.”
While the course was closed, trails were opened to walkers and bicyclists. During the months golfers stayed off the course, Mancini said, staff have worked to tend to the surrounding foliage and paths, so “it’s in terrific condition.” Now, loitering and strolling by non-golfers is confined to the hours before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
For golfers with seasonal passes, Mancini said all passes are being prorated for the time closed for maintenance and coronavirus. During the maintenance closure, the clubhouse was renovated and amenities such as pegboards updated.
Cups are also being placed upside down and golfers are asked not to touch flag sticks as part of the transition to opening during the pandemic.
“The best thing the Department of Parks and Recreation is excited about is we’re open and we have people out there so as we open up, we’ll open up tee times. ... This is the first step in marching towards that quote-on-quote normalcy,” Mancini said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.