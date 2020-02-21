Sometime Saturday evening, probably around 6 p.m., the fans will file out of James Madison’s Convocation Center.
It’s not officially the end for the longtime home of the Dukes. The JMU women still have two games left in the Convo, but many stepping out the doors after the men’s team plays host to William & Mary will do so for the final time.
The end here is a long time coming.
The building that opened for the 1982-83 season — and served the Dukes well through the 1990s — has been outdated for a decade at least. Several conference rivals have upgraded their facilities in recent years.
Plus, the Electric Zoo version of the student section is gone — it has been for years.
Visions of a future Hall of Fame coach stalking the sideline to rile them up are fading memories. Celebratory streamers have moved permanently across I-81 to Bridgeforth Stadium. Much of what made the Convo one of the most intimidating home courts in the country is gone.
“It would be a weekday game mid-season and we would pack that out,” Darren McClinton, who played for JMU in the mid-90s, said. “The buzz around the program was so high. There were other arenas that were nicer, but to have the Electric Zoo right there by the court, that was so powerful.”
JMU won a conference championship, then upset West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament during the first season at The Convo. It was one of three NCAA tourney appearances for coach Lou Campanelli before he left for Cal in 1985.
By 1988, the program belonged to Norfolk native Lefty Driesell, who last year was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Driesell, 88, won five consecutive CAA regular-season titles in the 1990s. He had his struggles in the CAA Tournament, but those Dukes were close to unbeatable at home and Driesell took JMU back to the NCAA Tournament in 1994.
McClinton played on that team. So too did a 6-foot-7 small forward named Louis Rowe. Which brings us back to Saturday afternoon, and saying goodbye to a bygone era.
“If I were in Florida,” Rowe said with a deep sigh following JMU’s eight-point loss to Elon Thursday night, “teaching ninth-grade algebra, which I did when I retired (from playing), and they were saying it was the last game in the Convo, I would have broken my neck to get up here and be with the guys. That’s because of what JMU means to all of us.”
Rowe, of course, is not a high school math teacher. He’s the embattled fourth-year head coach at his alma mater. He hasn’t had a winning record since taking over the once-proud program. But this season, with four starters returning, was supposed to be the breakout year with the Dukes picked to contend for the CAA title.
Instead, JMU has lost 11 of its last 12 games and sits in last place. There’s just a week left in the regular season and the Dukes need to win at least one more game to avoid the worst overall record in Rowe’s tenure.
“I’m sleepless at night,” he said. “Because obviously I don’t want it to be this way, but it is this way.”
Rowe has never avoided the truth that if he didn’t start winning his time back at JMU wouldn’t last long. Even a year ago he openly admitted he might not last long enough to coach in the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the state of the art arena set to replace the Convocation Center next fall.
It’s all bittersweet for Rowe. His first head coaching gig, ready or not, also happened to be his dream job. JMU expects a large crowd of former players to attend Saturday’s game against the Tribe, including some of Rowe’s former teammates.
Rowe knows that mixed among the sharing of memories and discussions of luxury boxes and practice courts in the new building down the street will be murmurs about a potential coaching change.
“This is my alma mater and I obviously really love JMU, the fans, and the people,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be here and to be the guy who is going to coach the last game here. But for the team to be where it is ... it makes me feel horrible because I have these feelings for this place and I want so bad for us to figure something out and make this memorable.”
William & Mary (19-10, 11-5 CAA) will be favored against the Dukes (9-17, 2-13). When the teams met in Williamsburg early in the conference season JMU had no way to match up with the Tribe’s pair of big men, Nathan Knight and Andy Van Vliet.
The only CAA team the Dukes defeated was UNC Wilmington, which fired its coach in the middle of the season. At this point many JMU fans’ only hope is that the emotion of the day can carry their team.
The players have a sense of what the Convocation Center meant to the school, but in some ways, they simply look forward to the future.
“It’s crazy, really, that we get to finish out such a historic place,” JMU junior forward Zach Jacobs said. “We’re all pretty excited about the new place next year, but for us to be able to close out something that meant so much to JMU basketball is also pretty cool.”
Others tied to James Madison basketball just hope the days of excitement surrounding the program return one way or another.
“I know how much it does for 18 to 22-year old players when they have passionate fans cheering for them,” said McClinton, who lives in Columbia, Md. “It’s a shame to see it’s not there now. I’m not saying that is a reason this team is losing. But the passion in the community and the passion in the locker room, they can feed off each other. One of the main reasons during the recruiting process I chose JMU was the passion in the community and the atmosphere that was in the Convocation Center.”
