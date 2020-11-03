For the second time in a row, Joshua Gooden defeated Wayne Printz in Elkton’s mayoral race.
Gooden, 26, won 61% of the votes in the 2018 general election to oust longtime incumbent Printz, who served 12 nonconsecutive terms.
This year, Gooden obtained 788 votes compared to Printz’s 684.
“I am looking forward to continuing to serve my hometown, its businesses and residents,” Gooden said. “I am pleased that the residents of Elkton are supportive of our community’s future.”
Gooden, Rockingham County’s economic development and tourism coordinator and a 2016 graduate of Bridgewater College, is the youngest person to be elected mayor in the town and is believed to be the youngest person to have been elected to council at the age of 18.
Printz said he was disappointed with the results, but hasn’t ruled out another rematch in the future.
“I did the best I could. That’s all we can do,” he said. “I’ll eventually win. It’s the law of averages.”
Elkton resident Courtney Schulz voted for Gooden. She said she’s happy with the town’s effort to attract new business and make the area more appealing with murals and upgraded crosswalks.
“My main concern is continuing the positive progress,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of growth downtown.”
Doug Comer voted for Printz. He said he’s tired of seeing the rioting in major cities throughout the country, so he voted straight Republican. He said it begins at the local level.
“I don’t like what’s happening at the federal level,” he said.
The mayor’s race was part of a crowded ballot for Elkton voters. Seven residents battled for four open seats on the Town Council.
Newcomers Troy Eppard, Jessy Moubray and David Smith faced incumbents Steve America, Louis Heidel, Margaretta Isom and Heidi Zander.
Moubray received 764 votes, Eppard 705, America 695 and Zander 626 to lock up the four seats on council. Heidel finished fifth with 612 votes, Smith in sixth with 604 and Isom in seventh with 599.
An eighth candidate, Jodi Gooden, qualified to be on the ballot but withdrew from the race. She finished with 176 votes.
Moubray, a born and raised Elktonian, said she ran for council because she thinks the town has unlimited potential that has just started to blossom.
The 29-year-old said she’s pleased to be the leading vote-getter.
“It’s a very exciting feeling,” she said. “I really want to keep the town of Elkton moving forward. We’ve had multiple businesses come up in town. I want to see them continue to thrive and get more in there.”
Eppard, 51, previously told the Daily-News-Record that he’d have an open-door policy in an attempt to help as many people as possible.
“I enjoy helping people and when people succeed, I succeed,” he said in a previous article.
America, 43, has been an Elkton resident for six years and lived in the area when he was a teenager.
Tuesday’s results confirmed he will serve a second term on Town Council.
“It’s exciting to get back in,” he said.
He said he’s looking forward to the next council retreat so the new panel will have a chance to talk and form a game plan moving forward.
In previous years, he said, there was too much division on council.
“I want everyone to get on the same page,” he said.
Zander, 55, won her first full-length term on council after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2019.
She previously told the DN-R that her priorities would be updating the town’s infrastructure and revitalizing the downtown area.
