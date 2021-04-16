BRIDGEWATER — Pete Snyder, a candidate in the Republican contest for November’s gubernatorial race, met with voters at an event outside Bridgewater on Thursday.
The event was held at the home of Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and was attended by former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli, a one-time GOP nominee for governor and a member of the Trump administration.
Snyder, an entrepreneur and founder of one of the first social media marketing companies, said he knows the support from Valley voters is one of the keys to being chosen as the GOP’s candidate for the governor’s race.
“I think the Valley is central to winning,” he said. “I need to do and will do better in Northern Virginia than any Republican has in the past 10 years, but we will win this nomination fight and we’re going to take the Valley.”
Snyder said some of his biggest focuses are on reopening schools five days a week with in-person learning, supporting small businesses and “restoring the rights of law-abiding citizens.”
Along with his wife, Burson, Snyder launched the nonprofit Virginia 30 Day and other associated groups that have raised $46 million to offer fully forgivable loans to small businesses, according to Snyder’s campaign. Also according to Snyder’s campaign, over 2,600 businesses have received support from the fund and other associated funds.
Snyder said one of those businesses was Joe’s Griddle and Grill on South Main Street in Harrisonburg.
“There’s simply no one in this race, no one in Virginia, and no one in America who’s done more triage to help save businesses than I have,” Snyder said. “So, we’re going to save the backbone of our economy and the heartbeat of our community.”
And he said it’s not just about particular policies but also tackling cultural issues, such as fighting cancel culture.
On Thursday, Virginia Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine reintroduced a bill that “builds” on the commonwealth’s newest laws surrounding firearms, according to a joint press release from the senators’ offices.
They first introduced the bill, dubbed the Virginia Plan, in July.
Snyder said he thinks the bill is a “mistake.”
Cuccinelli, former senior Department of Homeland Security official in the Trump administration, said he supports Snyder’s bid for the nomination and the governorship. Cuccinelli was the GOP nominee for the 2013 Virginia gubernatorial election, which he lost to Democrat Terry McAuliffe by more than 56,000 votes out of a total of 2.24 million cast, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
“I like [Snyder] and I’ve known him for over a decade because he’s been helping me and everyone else who’s run. He’s a great team player,” Cuccinelli said. “He’s done party building. He’s done all the things we ask people to do all along the way. He’s done every single one of them and not everybody who getting into these races can say that.”
Cuccinelli also described Snyder as capable and consistent in his political positions.
On his time in the Department of Homeland Security from 2019 to 2021, Cuccinelli said the agency grappled with many issues.
“It was crisis day in and day out,” Cuccinelli said of his tenure at the department, which deals with immigration, natural disasters, international hacks, and riots and protests.
“I got to work directly with the president and had his ear and could make my case for how we ought to proceed, which was a big deal to me,” Cuccinelli said. “Doesn’t mean everything went the way I wanted it to go, but I got to make the case and he appreciated that and I appreciated that he, personally, is the same as what you see publicly.”
He described Trump as straightforward and said decisions were considered at length.
“No genteel conversations in the Oval Office. It was rough and tumble,” Cuccinelli said.
The Biden administration’s handling of immigration is a “disaster,” he said.
“They know what to do to fix it. They lack the political courage to face down their own radical left base to do it,” Cuccinelli said.
The Republican convention is on May 8 and will be held at multiple locations across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.